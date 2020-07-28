SECTIONS
NYPD: Over 300 Police Vehicles Damaged by Rioters, Costing $1 Million

An NYPD police car burns during a protest on May 30, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.Pablo Monsalve / VIEWpress via Getty ImagesAn NYPD police car burns during a protest on May 30, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Pablo Monsalve / VIEWpress via Getty Images)

By Jake Dima
Published July 28, 2020 at 12:35pm
The New York City Police Department said 303 law enforcement vehicles have been damaged since George Floyd’s death on May 25, resulting in nearly $1 million in damage.

A total of 14 cruisers were set ablaze and totaled with another seven still being repaired, according to the Associated Press.

The remainder of the damaged cars has since been redeployed on New York City’s streets, which continue to be roiled by protests and riots following the death of Floyd.

A man was caught on video on Saturday using a sign as an instrument to break an NYPD police van’s window, according to the AP.

A July 25 tweet shows a sign reading “ARTISTS FOR GEORGE” stuck through a police vehicle’s windshield.

Protesters continue to gather in New York City en masse, and a large group of demonstrators overtook a Manhattan freeway on Sunday.

An estimated 300 NYPD officers were injured between May 25 and June 8 during the onset of the unrest, the New York Post reported.

Shootings were up 130% in the city for the month of June, according to the NYPD.

Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio signed two proposals that stripped the NYPD of over $1 billion in funding and disbanded a plainclothes anti-crime unit, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Jake Dima
