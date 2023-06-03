On June 2, recently appointed New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell jumped to her Twitter account to celebrate “pride month” with a tweet that shocked many with its possible stealth addition of an anti-police acronym.

“Happy Pride Month!” Sewell said at the head of her tweet on her official NYPD commissioner Twitter account.

“Over the years, @GOALny has demonstrated unwavering commitment to promoting universal acceptance and inclusion for all members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Their remarkable contributions to this city and the department defines New York’s Finest,” she added on top of a photo of an NYPD cruiser festooned with rainbow “pride” emblems and stripes.

Happy Pride Month! Over the years, @GOALny has demonstrated unwavering commitment to promoting universal acceptance and inclusion for all members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Their remarkable contributions to this city and the department defines New York’s Finest. pic.twitter.com/kixIY1z3bJ — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) June 2, 2023

But eagle-eyed NYPD fans were a bit taken aback by the paint job on the police car. Why? Because of the slogan.

Underneath the beleaguered police department’s “Happy Pride Month,” there is a line that reads, “All Colors Are Beautiful.”

It’s a nice sentiment, really. It goes along with that “All Lives Matter” type of slogan that the left hates so much because it takes the spotlight off blacks alone and sensibly says that everyone matters — including white people.

Ah, but it isn’t the full content of the NYPD’s new slogan that caught people’s attention.

Some wondered if the designer(s) of Commissioner Sewell’s new “pride” paint job pulled a con job, or at least pulled a fast one on the department.

Take a look at that slogan and single out just its first letters: A– C — A — B.

Many have pointed out that these letters also head up the words in an anti-cop slogan that has been ringing out from antifa terrorists, defund the police activists, and cop haters for years and became a rally cry for leftist rioters in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in police custody.

That slogan is: “All Cops Are Bastards.”

Many responded to Sewell’s tweet and pointed out the curious slogan:

I think I know what else that acronym on the bottom also means…. pic.twitter.com/pP09z7GoJX — Clops (@BadgercIops) June 2, 2023

ACAB? LOL, nice of you to admit it! — Kirk Freeman (@KirkFreemanLaw) June 3, 2023

Love that you all didn’t notice that the artist hid a #ACAB reference on the car — Logan (@Setau68w) June 2, 2023

A ll C olors A re B eautiful! pic.twitter.com/88oh1fz2LM — Flowbee5000 (@flowbee500) June 2, 2023

So, did the NYPD get snookered by a left-wing, anti-cop designer who hid a long-used anti-cop slur in the NYPD’s “pride” paint job? Or did the designer purposefully use the ACAB acronym as an attempt to take the letters back and use them for a positive statement? Or, maybe it was just a complete, if maybe unfortunate, coincidence?

Perhaps we’ll never know for sure.

What we do know is that working with far leftists, even to design a simple slogan for a token celebration of “pride,” is never a good idea.

