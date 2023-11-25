Share
NYPD Criticized After 2,500 Officers Turn In Their Badges: 'It Cannot Just Keep Squeezing Cops'

 By Harold Hutchison  November 25, 2023 at 12:08pm
Over 2,500 officers have left the New York Police Department so far this year.

At least 2,516 officers have left the department in 2023, the fourth-highest number over the past 10 years, the New York Post reported, citing pension data from the department.

The NYPD saw over 1,000 officers decide to quit before they became eligible for their pension after 20 years of service.

“The workload is a leading factor driving people away from the job,” Police Benevolent Association president Patrick Hendry told the Post. “If the NYPD is going to survive these staffing reductions, it cannot just keep squeezing cops for more hours.”

Democratic Mayor Eric Adams announced this month that the department would freeze hiring in order to address the city’s mounting illegal migrant crisis, two days after he said the city would not hire a class of 250 school safety agents currently being trained.

“I keep in contact with the guys that I was in the police academy with and we all have the same notion,” one officer told the Post. “I think maybe 95 percent of us are planning on leaving.”

“We’ve been working an average of about 13 to 14 hours a day with a lot of the protests happening in the city,” another officer said. “Enough is enough. I’ll have maybe one day off for the week and I’m so tired from work I don’t want to do anything.”

