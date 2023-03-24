A suspicious and threatening letter sent to the office of the Manhattan district attorney has merited a New York Police Department and FBI response.

The letter, which was acknowledged on Friday, contained a small amount of white powder, according to NBC News.

The document also contained a threatening message for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“ALVIN: I AM GOING TO KILL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!” the letter read, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The contents of the letter led NYPD hazardous material teams to respond at the district attorney’s office.

The mail itself “was immediately contained and … the NYPD Emergency Service Unit and the NYC Department of Environmental Protection determined there was no dangerous substance,” according to a statement from the office.

DA’s office says substance determined not dangerous. Full statement: “The D.A. has informed the office that it was immediately contained and that the NYPD Emergency Service Unit and the NYC Department of Environmental Protection determined there was no dangerous substance.” — Kim Anderson (@theKimAnderson) March 24, 2023

No one was injured or evacuated in the course of the police operation.

Bragg thanked the employees of his office for their “strength and professionalism” in an email after the event.

Bragg is reportedly eyeing criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, stemming from alleged payments to pornographic performer Stormy Daniels in the midst of his 2016 presidential campaign.

Critics of the Soros-funded prosecutor have called the inquiry a case of political prosecution.

A criminal conviction of a former president would be unprecedented in American history.

Bragg has reportedly asked other law enforcement agencies for assistance in arraignment proceedings for Trump, reaching out to the Secret Service and FBI to work out the logistics of the former president’s first proposed court appearance.

An envelope for the threatening mail indicated it was sent from Orlando, Florida.

The FBI is investigating the threat, according to NBC News.

It’s unclear when — or even whether — a grand jury empaneled by Bragg will announce any indictments related to the prosecutor’s investigation of Trump.

