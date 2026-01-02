Share
The New York Police Department logo is seen in a stock photo. A box of NYPD uniforms turned up on a Brooklyn sidewalk shortly before Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as mayor. (J2R - iStock / Getty Images)

NYPD Found Box of Abandoned Police Uniforms Just Days Before Mamdani Was Sworn In

 By Joe Saunders  January 2, 2026 at 4:56pm
The discovery might have been uniforms, but the theories about it are all over the map.

New York City police are investigating just how a box full of NYPD blues showed up abandoned this week near a cemetery in Brooklyn, according to the New York Daily News.

The fact that it occurred only days before the infamously anti-police Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani was sworn in only added fuel to the fire.

According to the newspaper, the box was reported by a 911 caller about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Video posted to social media showed police officers combing through the clothing, which was eventually moved to the 66th Precinct station for safety, the New York Daily News reported.

Authorities are trying to establish just how the unusual find came about, but that didn’t stop online speculation.

Some users of the social media platform X suggested it was a sign of upcoming resignations from police who don’t want to serve under a Mamdani administration.

However credible the idea might sound at first blush — Mamdani’s hostility to police has been evident in his short political career — it’s marred by too many of its apparent adherents’ on social media incorrectly claiming the discovery came the same night as Mamdani’s swearing-in.

(Getting basic facts right is the key to any good conspiracy theory. Getting them wrong is Joy Reid territory.)

Others suggested they might have been part of a terrorist plot, implying the uniforms might be used as disguises.

Others indicated that the new mayor’s backers — a notoriously lefty bunch — might have had something to do with it.

The discovery remains under investigation.

According to the New York Daily News, police asked that anyone with information call  800-577-TIPS.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




