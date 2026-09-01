New York City police officers shot and killed a woman Monday after a Times Square stabbing incident left one person dead and one wounded.

The suspect, later identified as Pamela Cisneros, had previous run-ins with the NYPD due to mental health concerns, but she had no prior criminal record, according to WNBC-TV.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the stabbings appeared to be unprovoked and random with no terrorist motives.

The attacks began when Cisneros approached a 68-year-old man who had just left the subway and was waiting to cross the street near 41st Street and Seventh Avenue.

Cisneros produced two knives and waved them around before stabbing the man in the side.

The second victim, a 32-year-old woman, was stabbed in the stomach about a block away and later died. Police estimated about 20 seconds separated the two attacks.

The responding officers fired stun guns at her, which did not appear to be effective, police said. Cisneros then advanced toward the officers, two of whom opened fire at her. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

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The NYPD closed off the area from 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue up to 47th Street during their investigation and warned residents to expect delays in the surrounding blocks.

Both knives allegedly used by the suspect were recovered at the scene.

Police had chased down the suspect with the help of witnesses and spoke to her for about four minutes, Tisch said, according to WABC-TV.

They “gave her numerous commands to drop the knife,” Tisch said.

“During the encounter, she told the officers, ‘I’m not dropping anything. I would rather kill both of you.’ She repeated, ‘I will kill you,’” Tisch said.

🚨A 49-year-old Queens woman stabbed two people in Times Square Monday afternoon before police shot and killed her! NYPD says Pamela Cisneros pulled two knives from a Target bag and attacked two strangers within about 20 seconds near 7th Avenue. A 32-year-old woman died at the… pic.twitter.com/m6HQYMrjJ0 — Bethany O’Leary 🇺🇸 🦅 (@BethanyForTruth) September 1, 2026

Officers deployed tasers twice, Tisch said.

Cisneros was shot after she advanced toward police, according to the New York Post.

“This was an extraordinarily dangerous situation unfolding in the heart of Times Square, the Crossroads of the World, at any given moment, there are thousands of New Yorkers, commuters, tourists, families, workers, moving through these streets,” Tisch said.

“Our officers were confronted with a rapidly evolving threat with countless innocent people around them. In that moment they did what we trained them to do,” she added.

“But tonight, our thoughts are, of course, with the victims of this horrific attack and their families. One life, cut far too short by a senseless act of violence.”

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