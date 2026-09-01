Share
News

NYPD Halts Woman's Deadly Times Square Stabbing Rampage

 By Jack Davis  September 1, 2026 at 6:52am
Share

New York City police officers shot and killed a woman Monday after a Times Square stabbing incident left one person dead and one wounded.

The suspect, later identified as Pamela Cisneros, had previous run-ins with the NYPD due to mental health concerns, but she had no prior criminal record, according to WNBC-TV.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the stabbings appeared to be unprovoked and random with no terrorist motives.

The attacks began when Cisneros approached a 68-year-old man who had just left the subway and was waiting to cross the street near 41st Street and Seventh Avenue.

Cisneros produced two knives and waved them around before stabbing the man in the side.

The second victim, a 32-year-old woman, was stabbed in the stomach about a block away and later died. Police estimated about 20 seconds separated the two attacks.

The responding officers fired stun guns at her, which did not appear to be effective, police said. Cisneros then advanced toward the officers, two of whom opened fire at her. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Have you ever been to New York City?

The NYPD closed off the area from 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue up to 47th Street during their investigation and warned residents to expect delays in the surrounding blocks.

Both knives allegedly used by the suspect were recovered at the scene.

Police had chased down the suspect with the help of witnesses and spoke to her for about four minutes, Tisch said, according to WABC-TV.

They “gave her numerous commands to drop the knife,” Tisch said.

“During the encounter, she told the officers, ‘I’m not dropping anything. I would rather kill both of you.’ She repeated, ‘I will kill you,’” Tisch said.

Related:
Clancy Verdict Deadlocked at 11-1, Defense Pushes for Holdout to Be Removed in Heated Exchange with Judge

Officers deployed tasers twice, Tisch said.

Cisneros was shot after she advanced toward police, according to the New York Post.

“This was an extraordinarily dangerous situation unfolding in the heart of Times Square, the Crossroads of the World, at any given moment, there are thousands of New Yorkers, commuters, tourists, families, workers, moving through these streets,” Tisch said.

“Our officers were confronted with a rapidly evolving threat with countless innocent people around them. In that moment they did what we trained them to do,” she added.

“But tonight, our thoughts are, of course, with the victims of this horrific attack and their families. One life, cut far too short by a senseless act of violence.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Trump Admin Announces Intent to Remove Tax-Exempt Status from Woke Private Colleges
FBI Arrests Gay Podcaster and Former TV Host for Threatening to Kill Trump
Mamdani's Paradise: Watch Stranger Smash Unsuspecting 90-Year-Old Woman With Baby Carriage
US Mint Sells Out of Trump $1 Coins in Hours But There's Still Hope for Late Shoppers
Trump Floats Renaming the Strait of Hormuz the 'Trump Strait' 'Now That We Have it Under U.S.A. Control'
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation