NYPD Hunting Suspect Who Pushed Man onto Subway Tracks, Kicked Him as He Tried to Climb Out

New York City police are searching for a suspect accused of a violent subway attack in the Bronx this week.

The incident left a 39-year-old man hospitalized after being thrown onto the tracks, according to WPIX.

It happened on Tuesday evening, just after 8:30 p.m. at the East 149th Street subway station.

Police said the victim was standing on a northbound No. 6 train platform when he was approached by the perpetrator.

Straphangers thrown onto NYC subway platform, punched, and robbed in latest string of transit attacks An unidentified man threw a 39-year-old man on the tracks at the East 149 Street subway station on Tuesday evening. https://t.co/M32Hl6gzii pic.twitter.com/CuHq9SVhHT — UnfilteredAmerica (@NahBabyNahNah) May 1, 2026

According to the New York Police Department, the suspect picked the man up and threw him onto the tracks.

When the victim tried to climb back onto the platform, the suspect kicked him back down.

The attacker then fled the scene aboard a train.

Emergency responders transported the victim to a hospital. He was listed in stable condition and suffered minor injuries, according to the NYPD.

Police have released images of the suspect in an effort to identify him, and they are asking the public for help.

A video shared by NYPD Crime Stoppers showed the man wanted in connection with the attack.

The suspect is a black male who was wearing black pants and a black hoodie at the time of the unprovoked attack.

NYPD Crime Stoppers detailed the attack in a post on X.

🚨WANTED FOR AN ASSAULT: On Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at approximately 8:36 PM, at the East 149 Street subway station, a 39-year-old male victim was on the northbound "6" line platform when he was approached by an unidentified individual. The individual picked the victim up and… pic.twitter.com/PqCSSUkMm0 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 30, 2026

According to The New York Times, nine people have been pushed onto subway tracks in New York City in 2026 as of this past week.

One of the victims was an 83-year-old man.

🚨 An 83-year-old veteran and cancer survivor was pushed to his death onto NYC subway tracks, with the suspect identified as an illegal alien previously deported multiple times.pic.twitter.com/fUpU5Jmi52 — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) March 27, 2026

Fox News reported that Richard Williams, a retired Air Force pilot, was killed on March 17 after he and another man were pushed onto the tracks at a stop in Manhattan.

A Honduran national named Bairon Posada-Hernandez was arrested and charged with murder.

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