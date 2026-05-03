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A subway train ready for departure in New York.
A subway train ready for departure in New York. (LeoPatrizi / Getty Images)

NYPD Hunting Suspect Who Pushed Man onto Subway Tracks, Kicked Him as He Tried to Climb Out

 By Johnathan Jones  May 3, 2026 at 9:30am
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New York City police are searching for a suspect accused of a violent subway attack in the Bronx this week.

The incident left a 39-year-old man hospitalized after being thrown onto the tracks, according to WPIX.

It happened on Tuesday evening, just after 8:30 p.m. at the East 149th Street subway station.

Police said the victim was standing on a northbound No. 6 train platform when he was approached by the perpetrator.

According to the New York Police Department, the suspect picked the man up and threw him onto the tracks.

When the victim tried to climb back onto the platform, the suspect kicked him back down.

The attacker then fled the scene aboard a train.

Emergency responders transported the victim to a hospital. He was listed in stable condition and suffered minor injuries, according to the NYPD.

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Police have released images of the suspect in an effort to identify him, and they are asking the public for help.

A video shared by NYPD Crime Stoppers showed the man wanted in connection with the attack.

The suspect is a black male who was wearing black pants and a black hoodie at the time of the unprovoked attack.

NYPD Crime Stoppers detailed the attack in a post on X.

According to The New York Times, nine people have been pushed onto subway tracks in New York City in 2026 as of this past week.

One of the victims was an 83-year-old man.

Fox News reported that Richard Williams, a retired Air Force pilot, was killed on March 17 after he and another man were pushed onto the tracks at a stop in Manhattan.

A Honduran national named Bairon Posada-Hernandez was arrested and charged with murder.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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