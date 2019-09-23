SECTIONS
NYPD Investigating $350,000 Thefts at Trump Tower: Report

New York City's Trump Tower is pictured in a street view from August 2018.Spencer Platt / Getty ImagesNew York City's Trump Tower is pictured in a street view from August 2018. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published September 23, 2019 at 8:03am
Far above the extra security and Secret Service personnel who make a visible presence on the ground floor of New York City’s Trump Tower, a thief has made off with more than $350,000 worth of jewelry from two apartments, according to a published report.

The news that Trump Tower has been hit by a thief comes as President Donald Trump is making a rare visit to his Manhattan residence during a week that will be highlighted by a speech Tuesday at the United Nations.

The thefts were initially reported by the New York Post.

The report quoted various police sources in its account, none of which were identified by name.

The Post reported that it is not clear whether police are hunting for one thief or two thieves. However, it quoted its sources as saying the Trump Tower thefts “are suspected to have been inside jobs.”

“It’s not somebody breaking into the building or roaming the halls, trying the doors until they find one that’s open,” one source said.

One of the victims was reported to be a a 67-year-old woman with an apartment on the 42nd floor.

She said $236,000 in jewelry was taken, including a Harry Winston diamond bracelet and a diamond-and-emerald necklace, The Post reported its sources as saying.

The items disappeared between June 21 and Sept. 9, the Post quoted its sources as saying.

The Post said the other theft was a $117,000 Graff diamond bracelet taken from art dealer Isabelle Bscher, who lives on the 59th floor. That theft took place between Sept. 4 and Sept. 9, police said.

The Post report said that police found no signs of either apartment have been broken into, and neither showed signs of having been ransacked. Insurance fraud has also been ruled out, the Post quoted its sources as saying.

Police are developing lists of everyone who may have access to the apartments, including cleaners, contractors and employees of the building.

Real estate agent Dan Sholomon, who has lived in Trump Tower, recently told news.co.au of Australia that  until recently, security only impacted anyone carrying a purse or bag into the Manhattan skyscraper.

“They’ll check any bags you have before you walk past the Secret Service — they’re always there — but they don’t say anything to you,” he said.

Security was tighter when Trump was first elected, he said.

“The security was a lot more intense and the protesters aren’t as bad anymore because they’ve realized they’re not going to change anything or make people move out,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







