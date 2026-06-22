Share
News
A general view of a police car next to the show venue, outside Brandon Maxwell, during New York Fashion Week, on Feb. 6, 2025, in New York City.
A general view of a police car next to the show venue, outside Brandon Maxwell, during New York Fashion Week, on Feb. 6, 2025, in New York City. (Edward Berthelot / Getty Images)

NYPD Officer Jumps on Top of Vehicle and Shoots Suspect Who Hit Multiple Officers

 By Jack Davis  June 22, 2026 at 6:37am
Share

What began as a stop of a stolen car in the Bronx on Sunday night ended with New York City police scrambling for their lives until one shot the driver of the vehicle.

A Kia with New Jersey plates that had been reported stolen on Saturday was spotted by a license plate reader in the Bronx, according to WABC-TV.

Multiple unmarked cars followed the vehicle and surrounded it after the driver pulled over.

However, the driver did not comply.


Police said the 18-year-old behind the wheel backed up and crashed into one of the unmarked NYPD vehicles, according to WPIX-TV. A sergeant was also hit by the car.

One officer jumped out of the way and landed on top of a parked vehicle.

“With the sergeant on the ground in front of the Kia and multiple additional officers in close proximity to the car, the officer on top of the parked vehicle discharged his firearm at the driver,” NYPD Assistant Chief Aneudy Castillo said, according to CBS News.

The driver was hit at least once in the arm. He was hospitalized and was reported to be in stable condition.

The sergeant and several officers were also taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

Related:
Juneteenth Violence Erupts Nationwide: Dozens Shot, Multiple Dead Over Holiday Weekend

“We are grateful that our Sergeant, who was involved in this incident was not seriously injured and is expected to make a full recovery,” the Sergeants Benevolent Association said in a statement.

“Moving forward it is imperative that the Bronx District Attorney prosecute this perp to the fullest extent of the law,” the statement said.

Police did not name the driver, but said he was arrested in February in connection with a shooting in the Bronx.

The driver was charged with multiple felonies in connection with that incident, WABC reported.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




NYPD Officer Jumps on Top of Vehicle and Shoots Suspect Who Hit Multiple Officers
JD Vance Announces 'Major' Breakthrough in Iran Negotiations: 'A Very, Very Good Day'
Breaking: Keir Starmer Officially Out as British PM, Hours After Trump Announced Departure to the World Early
Before Keir Starmer Can Announce His Own Resignation, Trump Beats Him to It
Suspected Illegals Make Up 11 of 15 Arrested in Massive $1.4M Massachusetts Fraud Scheme
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation