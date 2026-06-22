NYPD Officer Jumps on Top of Vehicle and Shoots Suspect Who Hit Multiple Officers

What began as a stop of a stolen car in the Bronx on Sunday night ended with New York City police scrambling for their lives until one shot the driver of the vehicle.

A Kia with New Jersey plates that had been reported stolen on Saturday was spotted by a license plate reader in the Bronx, according to WABC-TV.

Multiple unmarked cars followed the vehicle and surrounded it after the driver pulled over.

However, the driver did not comply.

A police-involved shooting occurred in the Fordham section of the Bronx on Sunday after officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle, according to NYPD officials. https://t.co/QQz34kyhVi — FOX 5 NY (@fox5ny) June 22, 2026



Police said the 18-year-old behind the wheel backed up and crashed into one of the unmarked NYPD vehicles, according to WPIX-TV. A sergeant was also hit by the car.

One officer jumped out of the way and landed on top of a parked vehicle.

“With the sergeant on the ground in front of the Kia and multiple additional officers in close proximity to the car, the officer on top of the parked vehicle discharged his firearm at the driver,” NYPD Assistant Chief Aneudy Castillo said, according to CBS News.

The driver was hit at least once in the arm. He was hospitalized and was reported to be in stable condition.

Meanwhile on Fordham Road in The Bronx. Remember folks, CRIME IS DOWN in NYC. pic.twitter.com/Lgm43klZlW — TheSalGreco (@TheSalGreco) June 21, 2026

The sergeant and several officers were also taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

“We are grateful that our Sergeant, who was involved in this incident was not seriously injured and is expected to make a full recovery,” the Sergeants Benevolent Association said in a statement.

“Moving forward it is imperative that the Bronx District Attorney prosecute this perp to the fullest extent of the law,” the statement said.

Late yesterday afternoon, NYPD officers in the Bronx shot and wounded a car thief. After he had been trapped by unmarked NYPD vehicles, he tried to drive away, injuring a number of cops. He was shot and wounded by an officer who had jumped on top of a parked vehicle to avoid… pic.twitter.com/TdiB77s2ba — Crime In NYC (@Crime_In_NYC) June 22, 2026

Police did not name the driver, but said he was arrested in February in connection with a shooting in the Bronx.

The driver was charged with multiple felonies in connection with that incident, WABC reported.

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