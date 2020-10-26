Login
'Trump 2020' NYPD Officer Suspended Without Pay

The above stock image shows a close up of the New York Police Department logo on a police car.Tim Drivas Photography / Getty ImagesThe above stock image shows a close up of the New York Police Department logo on a police car. (Tim Drivas Photography / Getty Images)

By Thomas Catenacci
Published October 26, 2020 at 9:47am
The New York Police Department suspended an officer who allegedly used the loudspeaker on their squad car to promote President Donald Trump’s campaign, the department announced Sunday.

The New York City police officer was filmed driving around blaring “Trump 2020” on Saturday night while on patrol, according to ABC News. The New York Police Department (NYPD) initiated an investigation after independent reporter Talia Jane tweeted a video of the incident Saturday.

WARNING: The following contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive:

“Suspended without pay,” NYPD tweeted Sunday. “The police officer who is under investigation for using a department vehicle’s loud speaker for political purposes has been suspended, effective immediately.”

The police officer only stopped after they realized someone was filming them, Jane tweeted. However, the officer did repeat the phrase on video after the person who filmed the incident dared the officer to say it again.

“Do it again,” the person said. “What, you can’t say ‘Trump 2020’ now? Fu*king pu**y. Say it again.”

The officer then said: “Trump 2020.”

“Go f*ck yourself, you fuc*king fascist,” the person filming responded.

Another angle of the incident showed the officer repeating “Trump 2020” several times. At one point, he told people filming to “take a picture” and to “put it on your Facebook.”

Although the department announced one officer was suspended, there appeared to be other officers nearby, according to video of the incident.

The NYPD patrol guide prohibits officers from “endorsing political candidates or publicly expressing personal views and opinions concerning the merits of any political party or candidate for public office” while on duty or in uniform.

The New York City Police Benevolent Association (PBA) endorsed Trump in August.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

