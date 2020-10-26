The New York Police Department suspended an officer who allegedly used the loudspeaker on their squad car to promote President Donald Trump’s campaign, the department announced Sunday.

The New York City police officer was filmed driving around blaring “Trump 2020” on Saturday night while on patrol, according to ABC News. The New York Police Department (NYPD) initiated an investigation after independent reporter Talia Jane tweeted a video of the incident Saturday.

WARNING: The following contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive:

NYPD officers in Flatbush were allegedly saying “Trump 2020” over and over again on their patrol car’s speaker tonight. They stopped when someone started filming but couldn’t resist one more — in violation of the NYPD’s policy against endorsing candidates on duty. pic.twitter.com/BJMv4UCvnd — talia ‘stop filming faces’ jane (@itsa_talia) October 25, 2020

We are aware of this video and it is under investigation by our Brooklyn South Investigation Unit. Police officers must remain apolitical. https://t.co/a3XyWCNceb — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 25, 2020

“Suspended without pay,” NYPD tweeted Sunday. “The police officer who is under investigation for using a department vehicle’s loud speaker for political purposes has been suspended, effective immediately.”

Suspended without pay; The police officer who is under investigation for using a department vehicle’s loud speaker for political purposes has been suspended, effective immediately. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 25, 2020

The police officer only stopped after they realized someone was filming them, Jane tweeted. However, the officer did repeat the phrase on video after the person who filmed the incident dared the officer to say it again.

“Do it again,” the person said. “What, you can’t say ‘Trump 2020’ now? Fu*king pu**y. Say it again.”

The officer then said: “Trump 2020.”

“Go f*ck yourself, you fuc*king fascist,” the person filming responded.

Another angle of the incident showed the officer repeating “Trump 2020” several times. At one point, he told people filming to “take a picture” and to “put it on your Facebook.”

How the NYPD rolling up in Black communities these days (on my block): “Trump 2020. Put it on YouTube. Put it on Facebook…”

Aight MFers… it’s on TWITTER TOO! BI-DEN! 👋🏿😂#Vote #nypdfinest #bidenharris2020 pic.twitter.com/hmXdY8ivbM — Brandon K Hines (@thumpio) October 25, 2020

Although the department announced one officer was suspended, there appeared to be other officers nearby, according to video of the incident.

The NYPD patrol guide prohibits officers from “endorsing political candidates or publicly expressing personal views and opinions concerning the merits of any political party or candidate for public office” while on duty or in uniform.

The New York City Police Benevolent Association (PBA) endorsed Trump in August.

