Two New York police officers have been hospitalized after being attacked in a New Year’s Eve assault by an unidentified assailant who was armed with a machete.

According to local news outlet WPIX, three officers were patrolling in Times Square about 10 p.m. when the 19-year-old male charged at them without provocation.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the attacker struck each of the three officers in the head with the machete. Two of them suffered serious injuries.

🚨#UPDATE: Police are reportedly evacuating everyone near the area near 8th Ave. near the NYC Times Square NYE celebration area with reports of a suspect in custody. After causing mass panic the two NYPD officers have been transported to the local hospitals pic.twitter.com/F9qltu1EAs — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 1, 2023

Sewell said that one of the officers, an eight-year veteran, “suffered a laceration to the head,” WPIX reported.

“The second officer — who graduated the police academy on Friday — was also struck in the head, resulting in a skull fracture and large laceration,” Sewell said, according to WPIX.

During the attack, one of the officers shot the assailant in the shoulder.

Both the officers and the assailant have been hospitalized and all are expected to survive.

The attack occurred on West 52nd Street and Eighth Avenue, the outlet reported.

According to WPIX, the officers had been working security in Times Square where many New Yorkers were headed to celebrate the New Year.

Those on social media described hearing a loud “boom” at the time of the incident.

What time exactly? I think we heard the same thing. We are at 43rd, heard a loud boom — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 1, 2023

“Three officers were attacked in midtown this evening. Thankfully, they are all in stable condition and their attacker is in custody,” New York Mayor Eric Adams tweeted on Saturday night.

He added, “They are in good spirits. Their response is an example of the courage and professionalism of our NYPD officers who give so much for our city.”

This is the weapon that was recovered at the scene. https://t.co/Waaux2hUTt pic.twitter.com/EijU7QUgkQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 1, 2023

Watch as Police Commissioner Sewell & Mayor Adams provide an update on a police involved incident in Manhattan. https://t.co/ha11b02Fvq — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 1, 2023

Mike Driscoll, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York Field Office, said the agency is working with the NYPD in investigating the attack, which he said seems to be an isolated incident.

“We believe this was a sole individual at this time,” Driscoll said, according to WPIX. “We’re not aware of any ongoing threat.”

There had been another stabbing earlier in the day on the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 40th Street, which is near Times Square.

Fox News reported that the stabbing was likely “gang-related” and that the victim is a career criminal with over 25 prior arrests. Police are still searching for the suspect.

