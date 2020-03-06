SECTIONS
NYPD Releases Disturbing Video of Mob Attacking 15-Year-Old Girl and Robbing Her in Broad Daylight

By Erin Coates
Published March 6, 2020 at 1:18pm
The New York Police Department is looking for anyone who has information on a group of teens who beat up a 15-year-old and robbed her in broad daylight in Brooklyn.

The attack occurred on Utica Avenue in Crown Heights at 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, WNBC reported.

The girl was taken to a hospital in stable condition following the attack to be treated for bruising and head trauma.

The NYPD Crime Stoppers posted surveillance of the gang assault on Twitter with a reward of up $2,500 for anyone who can identify them.

The video shows a group of at least a half-dozen teenagers run up to the young girl.

One person pushes her to the ground and she is quickly surrounded as she holds herself in a ball on the ground.

More people join in as the group kicks and punches the girl. The victim is barely visible among the crowd attacking her.

The NYPD says the group also stole her debit card, shoes and phone before running off.

The New York Post reported that the girl’s shoes were Air Jordan 1 sneakers, which have a resale value of up to $2,000.

Assistant Chief Jeffrey Maddrey called the attack an “OUTRAGE.”

“This is a sickening video of a 15 year old girl viciously attacked by a group of school children. One young man takes the sneakers right off the unconscious victim’s feet,” he tweeted.

RELATED: Police Have 5 Suspects in Horrific, Viral Mugging of 15-Year-Old Girl in Broad Daylight

“The teenager is in the hospital recovering. We CAN NOT allow this behavior in our community. #Speakup.”

On the NYPD 77th Precinct Twitter account, Deputy Inspector John Buttacavoli called on anyone who witnessed the incident and could identify the attackers.

“Please help us identify the individuals responsible for this brutal Robbery/Gang Assault and bring justice to those responsible for the victim and her family,” the tweet read.

The NYPD asks anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
