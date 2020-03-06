NYPD Releases Disturbing Video of Mob Attacking 15-Year-Old Girl and Robbing Her in Broad Daylight

The New York Police Department is looking for anyone who has information on a group of teens who beat up a 15-year-old and robbed her in broad daylight in Brooklyn.

The attack occurred on Utica Avenue in Crown Heights at 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, WNBC reported.

The girl was taken to a hospital in stable condition following the attack to be treated for bruising and head trauma.

The NYPD Crime Stoppers posted surveillance of the gang assault on Twitter with a reward of up $2,500 for anyone who can identify them.

🚨WANTED🚨for a Robbery Gang Assault in front of 216 Utica Avenue #weeksville #brooklyn @NYPD77Pct On 3/05/20 @ 4:10PM💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen them? Know who they are?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/Fje386A43a — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) March 6, 2020

The video shows a group of at least a half-dozen teenagers run up to the young girl.

One person pushes her to the ground and she is quickly surrounded as she holds herself in a ball on the ground.

More people join in as the group kicks and punches the girl. The victim is barely visible among the crowd attacking her.

The NYPD says the group also stole her debit card, shoes and phone before running off.

The New York Post reported that the girl’s shoes were Air Jordan 1 sneakers, which have a resale value of up to $2,000.

Assistant Chief Jeffrey Maddrey called the attack an “OUTRAGE.”

“This is a sickening video of a 15 year old girl viciously attacked by a group of school children. One young man takes the sneakers right off the unconscious victim’s feet,” he tweeted.

OUTRAGE:this is sickening video of a 15 year old girl viciously attacked by a group of school children. One young man takes the sneakers right off the unconscious victim’s feet. The teenager is in the hospital recovering. We CAN NOT allow this behavior in our community. #Speakup pic.twitter.com/VLLb91fDOM — NYPDBrooklynNorth (@NYPDBklynNorth) March 6, 2020

“The teenager is in the hospital recovering. We CAN NOT allow this behavior in our community. #Speakup.”

On the NYPD 77th Precinct Twitter account, Deputy Inspector John Buttacavoli called on anyone who witnessed the incident and could identify the attackers.

“Please help us identify the individuals responsible for this brutal Robbery/Gang Assault and bring justice to those responsible for the victim and her family,” the tweet read.

The NYPD asks anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

