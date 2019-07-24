SECTIONS
NYPD Says Man Seen Drenching Officer with Water Has Been Arrested… Turns Out He’s a Gang Member, Police Say

By Bryan Chai
Published July 24, 2019 at 1:06pm
It’s one thing to want to hold police officers more accountable, given the importance of their jobs and the way it can impact lives.

It’s another thing entirely to use broad strokes to label all officers as scumbags and racists deserving of subhuman treatment.

That not-so-thin line between the two was flagrantly crossed recently, as seen in a viral video that began making the rounds on Monday.

WARNING: The following video contains profane language that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

The video showed New York City police officers being accosted — with water being thrown at them — for simply trying to do their jobs. One of the officers was even drenched with a bucket of water.

“It’s disgusting, embarrassing. There’s lawlessness around here now,” an NYPD source told the New York Post after the video and another like it began circulating.

While some outlets tried to remain as neutral as possible on the viral video, it’s hard not to get a whiff of the smug satisfaction that had slipped into the general response.

People were treating these cowardly water-chuckers as some sort of lawless anti-heroes.

The sheer disrespect and disdain for the men and women who choose to risk their lives to protect Americans is palpable.

But one has to wonder how these people would’ve responded to the fact that one of the men who threw water on the police officers is allegedly a gang member.

Because that turned out to be the case, police say.

The NYPD announced via Twitter on Wednesday that one of the suspects in the assault had been apprehended.

According to Fox News, the apprehended man is a gang member.

“Actions like we’ve seen in videos recently will NEVER be tolerated in this city,” Terence Monahan, the NYPD’s chief of department, wrote on Twitter.

Let that sink in for a moment.

A post-Colin Kaepernick America, as a society, has collectively sought to cheer an alleged gang member assaulting a police officer.

That type of lawless dystopia could be a dark preview of the way things are headed if people continue to broadly vilify police officers.

The worst part of it all? The police did their jobs, arrested someone lawfully and not a single life was lost. Yet the anti-police crusaders are making nary a peep.

