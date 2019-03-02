NYPD Send Warning: MS-13 Targeting Off-Duty Officers at Their Homes

MS-13 gang members are putting New York City police officers under surveillance with the likely intention of attacking them at their homes, according to a bulletin issued by the New York Police Department.

“Intel has been obtained that members of MS13 are looking to ‘hit’ NYPD police officers, specifically in the Brentwood/Central Islip area, as well as possibly Patchogue in order to gain street credibility,” the bulletin said, according to the New York Post.

The bulletin applied to the 105th Precinct. The communities cited are parts of Long Island where officers and their families live.

“These members are conducting reconnaissance of MOS private residences,” the bulletin said. MOS is an acronym for “member of service.”

Officers are encouraged to “always be cognizant,” avoid keeping the same routine for too long and to be watchful for unusual vehicles.

The department was acting to stay ahead of any action by the gang, Sgt. Jessica McRorie told Fox News.

“Out of an abundance of caution an officer safety alert was sent of an unverified threat by MS-13 targeting law enforcement officers,” she said.

The Suffolk County Police Department on Long Island said it would be vigilant regarding any threats.

“The Suffolk County Police Department is in continuous contact with all of our public safety partners, including the New York City Police Department, and we will continue to work together to address any threats made to law enforcement personnel,” it said in a statement, according to Long Island News 12.

One former FBI agent said the warning must be taken seriously even though it has not been substantiated.

“Whenever a law enforcement officer is being threatened, especially by an organization like MS-13 which we already know is uber violent and has killed numerous people throughout the country if not throughout the world, this has to be taken serious,” said former FBI agent Manny Gomez, according to WLNY.

“They are going above and beyond what any other gang does, and the scary part is that we already know that they legitimately carry out their threats and they are extremely violent,” Gomez said.

MS-13, whose members are largely from Central America, has become a major urban gang threat, particularly in the New York City-Long Island area.

