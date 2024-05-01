NYPD Swoops In and Makes Mass Arrests After Columbia Rioters 'Escalate to an Alarming and Untenable Situation'

New York City police cleared out protesters who were barricaded inside a Columbia University building on Tuesday and removed a two-week-old tent city that was a hotbed of rage against Israel.

Police stormed into Hamilton Hall at about 9 p.m., gaining access through a second-floor window, according to the New York Post.

Police deployed four “flash bang” grenades as they moved to arrest about 50 people in the building, according to WABC-TV.

Mayor Eric Adams said, police “cannot wait ’til this situation becomes even more serious. This must end now.”

“Over the past few weeks, we have observed that the protests have been co-opted by professional outside agitators. These individuals are not affiliated with Columbia and are creating serious public safety issues,” he said.

In a statement, Columbia said it brought in the police after “protesters chose to escalate to an alarming and untenable situation — including by vandalizing property, breaking doors and windows, blockading entrances, and forcing our facilities and public safety workers out.”

“We regret that protesters have chosen to escalate the situation through their actions. After the University learned overnight that Hamilton Hall had been occupied, vandalized, and blockaded, we were left with no choice,” the statement said.

“Columbia public safety personnel were forced out of the building, and a member of our facilities team was threatened. We will not risk the safety of our community or the potential for further escalation,” the statement said.

After securing Hamilton Hall, police swept out students who had camped on the college’s South Lawn, the Post reported.

“The people that were in the encampment are now gone,” Assistant Commissioner Carlos Nieves said.

The college will clear out tents and students’ possessions, he said.

Police said, protesters taken from Hamilton Hall face charges of third-degree burglary, criminal mischief and trespassing, while those camped out on the lawn would be hit with trespassing and disorderly conduct charges.

Police will remain on Columbia’s campus until its May 15 commencement.

Also on Tuesday night, NYPD cleared out a protest at City College of New York, according to the New York Post.

Police and protesters battled around a tent city. After the tents were cleared, police replaced a Palestinian flag that had been erected at the site with an American flag.

