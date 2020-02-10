NYPD Union Declares 'War' on Mayor Bill DeBlasio After Officers Targeted by Shootings

After a gunman on Sunday attacked a New York Police Department station house, an NYPD union is blaming violence against law enforcement on Mayor Bill de Blasio.

A gunman walked into an NYPD station house in the Bronx early Sunday and immediately began firing at officers, injuring a lieutenant inside.

The alleged shooter eventually lay down and was apprehended after he ran out of bullets.

De Blasio — who has clashed with the city’s police force during his tenure in office — took heavy criticism from New York City’s Sergeants Benevolent Association following the shooting.

The SBA not only said it didn’t have respect for the mayor, but it also asked that he not visit the union’s members at the hospital and told him NYPD cops have been “assassinated” because of him.

“Mayor DeBlasio, the members of the NYPD are declaring war on you! We do not respect you, DO NOT visit us in hospitals. You sold the NYPD to the vile creatures, the 1% who hate cops but vote for you. NYPD cops have been assassinated because of you. This isn’t over, Game on!” read a Sunday tweet from the SBA.

Around 8 a.m. on Sunday, a man ran into the 41st Precinct station house and began to open fire, according to the New York Post.

The man, identified as Robert Williams, fired multiple rounds inside the building and then lay down on the ground — not because he had a change of heart, but because he simply ran out of bullets, according to a police spokesman.

“He immediately pulls out a gun and fires multiple rounds towards the desk area,” department Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a Sunday statement. “He then walks into an area beside that desk and fires several rounds.”

“I will point out that this coward immediately lay down, but only after he ran out of bullets,” Shea continued.

Williams was taken into custody after surrendering to police and transported to a nearby hospital for injuries he sustained in the ambush.

During the shooting, police Lt. Jose Gautreaux was hit in the left arm, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

This is far from the first time the SBA has publicly lambasted the mayor. In an interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation in January, SBA Vice President Vincent Vallelong said his union was “fed up” with de Blasio’s “sanctuary city” policies that prohibit his members from cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

Vallelong said the mayor was basically “handcuffing police” when it came to taking criminal illegal aliens off the streets.

