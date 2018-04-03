The Western Journal

NYT Bias Showing in Front-Page Pic From WH Easter Egg Roll

By Randy DeSoto
April 3, 2018 at 12:42pm

The New York Times apparently could not allow the happy occasion of the 140th annual White House Easter Egg Roll to go by without giving President Donald Trump some negative coverage.

The front-page image The Times chose from the event showed a young girl crying on the South Lawn, with a caption that she was “less pleased than her sister.”

Michael Ahrens, who works in the press office for the Republican Party, tweeted, “I saw thousands of children smiling and laughing at the White House yesterday, but the @nytimes wants you to know that not everyone was happy. #EggRoll2018.”

The Daily Signal’s Kelsey Harkness responded to the tweet: “This is why so many Americans don’t trust The New York Times. Clearly, there was an agenda behind the decision to use this picture.”

Another user replied, “The @nytimes was able to find a toddler melting down. Maybe no one there has ever spent more than an hour with a toddler and they think this is ‘news’? Newsflash: toddlers melt down 6 times a day. It’s completely normal. This cute little girl was probably happy again in 5 minutes.”

Still another noted, “Important thing to @nytimes : keep all coverage of WH negative, in all things, big and little.”

The Times also published a story from The Associated Press, which The Washington Post also ran, that took a mocking tone about Trump calling the weather for the event “perfect.”

Do you think The New York Times chose its front page picture as part of an anti-Trump agenda?

The morning started out rainy, but had cleared with temperatures in the mid-40s when the festivities began.

“You know, it was supposed to be pouring, the weather. It was supposed to be very rainy and nasty and cold and windy,” Trump said during brief welcoming remarks. “And look what we have: perfect weather. Perfect weather. Beautiful weather.”

The president praised first lady Melania Trump, saying she was heavily involved in planning the occasion.

RELATED: New York Magazine Photoshops Trump to Look Like Pig on Cover

“I want to really thank the first lady, Melania, who has done an incredible job,” he stated. “She worked so hard on this event, and I so want to thank you.”

Melania Trump tweeted after the event, “Loved seeing everyone at the @WhiteHouse for this year’s #EggRoll2018!”

She added, “Thank you to all the hard-working volunteers who helped decorate over the weekend. #EasterEggRoll.”

