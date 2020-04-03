NYT Demands Women Be Treated Like Men Then Complains When Trump Treats Female Opponents Like Males

Feminism got one thing right: Women should be treated with the same dignity and respect as men.

Where the movement went wrong is the hypocritical standard that men and women are exactly the same until the woman finds it convenient to assert her delicate feminine constitution.

Although the waters have been muddied by transgender ideology, the double standard still exists in the political sphere.

In a New York Times piece published Monday, The Gray Lady takes on President Donald Trump’s supposed lopsided treatment of women.

Forget that the president appears almost daily at news briefings with Dr. Deborah Birx, the woman who serves as coronavirus response team coordinator and was appointed by Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump has also consistently appointed women to high-ranking positions in his administration and has been accused of giving his daughter Ivanka Trump too much influence in the administration.

But get out your smelling salts and fainting couches, ladies, because Trump had the gall to criticize women in high positions of power.

Annie Karni, a White House correspondent for The Times, was incensed that Trump was critical of General Motors chief executive Mary T. Barra, as he felt the company was too slow on producing life-saving ventilators.

What Karni found particularly repulsive, however, was Trump’s momentary failure to remember Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s name when calling her out in a news conference.

Oh, but he does indeed know Whitmer’s name and used it to give her a perfect nickname in a tweet addressing the people of Michigan.

“I love Michigan, one of the reasons we are doing such a GREAT job for them during this horrible Pandemic,” he wrote. “Yet your Governor, Gretchen ‘Half’ Whitmer is way in over her head, she doesn’t have a clue. Likes blaming everyone for her own ineptitude!”

I love Michigan, one of the reasons we are doing such a GREAT job for them during this horrible Pandemic. Yet your Governor, Gretchen “Half” Whitmer is way in over her head, she doesn’t have a clue. Likes blaming everyone for her own ineptitude! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2020

If this were the first time the president had ever used a nickname against political adversaries, there would possibly be something noteworthy about it, but Trump is a master at cutting his opponents with artfully crafted nicknames regardless of gender.

Here are some he’s pinned on male politicians:

“Hightax Andrew Cuomo,” for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Which is worse, Hightax Andrew Cuomo’s statement, “WE’RE NOT GOING TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, IT WAS NEVER THAT GREAT” or Hillary Clinton’s “DEPLORABLES” statement… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2018

“Crazy Bernie” for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada. Biden & the rest look weak, & no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential Debates. Congratulations Bernie, & don’t let them take it away from you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

“Sleepy Joe Biden” for the former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee — as well as “Mini Mike Bloomberg” for the former New York City mayor.

Sleepy Joe Biden’s victory in the South Carolina Democrat Primary should be the end of Mini Mike Bloomberg’s Joke of a campaign. After the worst debate performance in the history of presidential debates, Mini Mike now has Biden split up his very few voters, taking many away! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

In fact, Trump’s use of nicknames is so prolific that they have their own Wikipedia entry, which, by the way, makes for some highly entertaining reading.

Of course Karni knows all of this but waits until nearly the end of the piece to acknowledge that “the insults are hardly specific to gender.”

The author even cops to the fact that Trump referred to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee “as a ‘nasty person’ and a ‘snake’ for criticizing the administration’s response to the virus.”

Trump pulls no punches when dealing with opponents — male, female or otherwise.

If women are so tough that they can be drafted for combat, surely a woman in a position of power should be able to withstand a man needling her in the same way he does for male opponents.

In fact, wouldn’t it be a form of mansplaining if Trump talked down to these fragile females? We’re led to believe that there are no differences between men and women, so wouldn’t an effort to treat women with chivalry be evidence of his embracing the patriarchy?

The fact is that feminists are always looking to have their cake and eat it too, but their entire ideology has imploded on itself even as women have smashed the glass ceiling and risen to positions of immense power.

I take no delight in seeing someone insulted (well, maybe a little when it is done so expertly as with Trump), but I do have to say there is a certain satisfaction with seeing leftist women getting exactly that they’ve asked for in terms of equality.

If feminists cast off the trappings of traditional femininity and its societal benefits (being treated more gently as the “fairer sex”) in exchange for their unbridled ambition and lofty career goals to be exactly like men, then they are reaping what they have sown.

Man up, ladies.

