NYT Figure Scolds Conservative for Attacking Biden's 'Child,' but Remember How the Left Treats Barron?

If it weren’t for double standards, the left would have no standards at all.

Case in point: The offspring of Republicans whom leftists loathe — like, say now-13-year-old Barron Trump — are fair game, while the offspring of Democrats must be protected, even if they’re close to qualifying for membership in the AARP.

Most of America has heard of Hunter Biden by now. The son of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden pulled down a hefty $50,000-a-month salary as a board member for a Ukraine energy company called Burisma Holdings that’s now at the center of a controversy engulfing Washington.

But the other reason Biden’s son has been in the news is a troubling paternity case in which, according to the Washington Examiner, an Arkansas woman says he is the father of a baby girl.

Conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt interviewed Sen. Tom Cotton on Thursday and tweeted a quote from the Arkansas Republican criticizing the younger Biden for apparently avoiding cooperation with the baby’s mother.

Michael Barbaro, the host of the New York Times podcast “The Daily,” quickly leaped into action.

It wasn’t to criticize the 49-year-old Biden – who is already the father of three grown daughters, according to the Examiner. It was to attack Hewitt for circulating “personal attacks on a candidate[‘]s child.”

As this fellow circulates personal attacks on a candidates child, remember he’s paid by @NBC and @MSNBC https://t.co/38kbq1UnsI — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) September 26, 2019

The mind fairly reels.

A sane person might think it’s a parody, but Barbaro hasn’t deleted the tweet or given any indication that it’s a joke — though he’s gotten plenty of responses from users who see the ugly absurdity of it.

It’s pretty clear from other tweets on Barbaro’s thread where his political sympathies lie — firmly on the left, in case his employment with the vociferously anti-Trump New York Times wasn’t clue enough.

It’s also clear from some of the many mocking responses that many social media users thought the post was ludicrous.

Hunter is a child? — David Freddoso (@freddoso) September 26, 2019

RELATED: MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Sickeningly Suggested Barron Might Not Be a Real Trump

A 49 year old is a child. A 12 year old is an adult who should vote, can choose their gender, and consent to abortion. — IronJawedAngel (@AngelJawed) September 26, 2019

by your definition, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump are also “children” who shouldn’t be attacked. — Mike McIntyre (@mcintyremike) September 26, 2019

But Barbaro’s defense of a fully grown candidate’s “child” can’t help but bring to mind how leftists think it’s A-OK to attack an actual child – like the son of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who has been the subject of some of the most hideous social media posts out there ever since his father became the object of insane hatred from the left.

Remember when now-deceased actor Peter Fonda suggested in a tweet that child rape was an appropriate wish for the president’s youngest son?

Or how about when a noted animator in the entertainment world decided to post a drawing of young Barron with no pants on?

Both of those cases were making news last summer. But it was only earlier this month that MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski, co-host of “The Morning Joe” program, decided to publicly suggest there’s a question about whether the president is actually Barron’s father.

As has been pointed out over and over again, if conservatives had given former President Barack Obama’s daughters anything like the treatment meted out to Barron, the mainstream media would be outraged — as it should be.

But because the left hates Trump, apparently, Barron is fair game.

That’s a loathsome equation, of course, but even that doesn’t quite explain the borderline insanity of anyone pretending that the rules that protect the children of politicians would come anywhere near applying to a man in early middle age, much less one who has leveraged his father’s high government position to become co-owner of a billion-dollar equity firm, as author Peter Schweizer has documented.

Of course, not all of the left is this crazy. But the fact that Barbaro got even a few responses from liberals agreeing with him just goes to show how far removed from sanity liberals can get.

If it weren’t for double standards, they’d have no standards at all.

CORRECTION, Sept. 28, 2019: This post originally stated that it was MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough who raised a question earlier this month about the paternity of Barron Trump, son of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump. It was Mika Brzezinski, Scarborough’s co-host on “Morning Joe,” who implied there was a question about Barron’s paternity.

