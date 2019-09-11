NYT Goes Full Ilhan Omar with Tweet Blaming Airplanes for 9/11 Attack

On the 18th anniversary of the horrific 9/11 attacks, The New York Times posted and then quickly deleted a shockingly incorrect tweet about the terrorist acts.

“18 years have passed since airplanes took aim and brought down the World Trade Center,” the now-scrubbed tweet read (emphasis added).

“Today, families will once again gather and grieve at the site where more than 2,000 people died.”

Although The New York Times quickly deleted the tweet after it received backlash, screenshots and archived versions are still circulating Twitter and other social media sites.

For anyone with even a passing familiarity with events of the last 18 years, it should be obvious that airplanes alone didn’t cause 9/11. They were the tools used by Islamist extremists intent on killing innocent Americans.

Although the tweet wasn’t quite as bad as Rep. Ilhan Omar’s own dismissive comments about 9/11, this New York City-area newspaper should be ashamed of itself for such a terrible take on the attacks.

Omar herself stirred controversy when she referred to the attacks as simply “some people did something” earlier this year.

An updated tweet from the New York Times gives a more accurate picture of 9/11 and does not put the blame on seemingly sentient aircraft.

Although the tweet does not mention radical Islam, it does admit the attacks were the result of terrorism.

18 years after nearly 3,000 people were lost, families of those killed in the terror attacks will gather at the 9/11 memorial. There will be a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., then the names of the dead — one by one — will be recited. https://t.co/rFn2evf1dA — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 11, 2019

This is the second time this month alone that The New York Times has been forced to delete a post after severe backlash.

The disastrous 9/11 tweet comes on the heels of the paper’s glowing praise of mass-murdering Chinese communist Mao Zedong, responsible for the deaths of tens of millions of his own people.

Just take a look at how the New York Times describes Mao Zedong, a communist dictator who murdered as many as 45 million of his own people. The backlash was so severe, they were forced to delete the tweet. But the internet is forever. pic.twitter.com/kW3QCcVte5 — Young Americans Against Socialism (@YAAS_America) September 10, 2019

While it’s understandable that the left-leaning New York Times would give praise to a brutal communist dictator, its bizarre take on 9/11 was shocking to many.

Unfortunately for the paper, it doesn’t look like upset Americans are ready to drop this gaffe just yet.

