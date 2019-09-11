SECTIONS
NYT Goes Full Ilhan Omar with Tweet Blaming Airplanes for 9/11 Attack

By Jared Harris
Published September 11, 2019 at 9:17am
On the 18th anniversary of the horrific 9/11 attacks, The New York Times posted and then quickly deleted a shockingly incorrect tweet about the terrorist acts.

“18 years have passed since airplanes took aim and brought down the World Trade Center,” the now-scrubbed tweet read (emphasis added).

“Today, families will once again gather and grieve at the site where more than 2,000 people died.”

Although The New York Times quickly deleted the tweet after it received backlash, screenshots and archived versions are still circulating Twitter and other social media sites.

TRENDING: Mnuchin Cuts Jim Acosta Down to Size for 'Most Ridiculous Question I've Ever Heard'

For anyone with even a passing familiarity with events of the last 18 years, it should be obvious that airplanes alone didn’t cause 9/11. They were the tools used by Islamist extremists intent on killing innocent Americans.

Although the tweet wasn’t quite as bad as Rep. Ilhan Omar’s own dismissive comments about 9/11, this New York City-area newspaper should be ashamed of itself for such a terrible take on the attacks.

Should The New York Times issue an official apology for its horrible 9/11 tweet?

Omar herself stirred controversy when she referred to the attacks as simply “some people did something” earlier this year.

An updated tweet from the New York Times gives a more accurate picture of 9/11 and does not put the blame on seemingly sentient aircraft.

Although the tweet does not mention radical Islam, it does admit the attacks were the result of terrorism.

This is the second time this month alone that The New York Times has been forced to delete a post after severe backlash.

RELATED: Watch Rare Moment Whoopi Goldberg Is Right, Blasts 300+ Lawmakers for 9/11 Disrespect

The disastrous 9/11 tweet comes on the heels of the paper’s glowing praise of mass-murdering Chinese communist Mao Zedong, responsible for the deaths of tens of millions of his own people.

While it’s understandable that the left-leaning New York Times would give praise to a brutal communist dictator, its bizarre take on 9/11 was shocking to many.

Unfortunately for the paper, it doesn’t look like upset Americans are ready to drop this gaffe just yet.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined Conservative Tribune in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
