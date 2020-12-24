Login
NYT Journalist Complains About Having To Work at 7:30 am, Immediately Gets Hit with Sobering Truth About Her Ingratitude

By Jared Harris
Published December 24, 2020 at 10:35am
The chaos of 2020 has been devastating for millions of people in America and around the world.

From pandemic-related deaths to the crushing economic and community lockdowns, this year has brought hardship on Americans across the nation.

Despite the suffering being endured throughout our country, one New York Times journalist posted a complaint about her workday that quickly backfired in a spectacular and obvious fashion.

Responding to a media schedule issued by the administration of President Donald Trump, New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman railed against Trump for an early-morning media pool call.

Seemingly believing the universe rotates around The New York Times newsroom, Haberman claimed in a Twitter post that the scheduling was a “way to stick it to the WH press corps he hates.”

While it may seem early to Haberman, the 7:30 a.m. Christmas Eve call was slated to start after many Americans were already hard at work.

Obviously, this is only if they are lucky enough to have jobs in the first place.

Spurred on by fearmongering from The Times and other papers, lockdowns resulted in losses of jobs and businesses that will undoubtedly have severe long-term repercussions.

After Haberman’s complaints, Twitter users poured in to point out how blessed she really is.

Some even joked that Trump should kick his media events back by a few hours. Oh, the horror of a 5:30 a.m. wakeup!

The tone-deaf complaint from Haberman does nothing to build trust between the American people and the establishment media, which has been worn down by years of vitriol against conservatives.

Judging by the massive number of comments calling Haberman out for the elitist gripe, that trust isn’t coming back anytime soon.

