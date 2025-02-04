NYT Just Printed the Most Damaging Poll for Democrats Since Nov. 5

The Democratic Party suffered a decisive defeat last November as arch-nemesis President Donald Trump returned to office with the popular vote and the support of all seven swing states.

But even after weeks of opportunity to retool their messaging, the Democrats are still seen as deeply out of touch with the priorities of the typical American.

One recent poll from The New York Times and Ipsos, conducted between Jan. 2 and Jan. 10, found that Americans view the Republican Party as more in sync with their own priorities.

When asked to name the five most important issues to them, respondents chose the economy, healthcare, immigration, taxes, and crime.

That largely matched with what they believed were the five main priorities of the Republicans, identified as immigration, the economy, and taxes, followed by guns and abortion.

But respondents said Democrats seem to care most about abortion, LGBT policy, climate change, the state of democracy, and healthcare.

“The issues that people said mattered most to Republicans were also, for the most part, the issues that mattered to them: immigration, the economy, inflation and taxes,” the Times concluded.

“The kinds of social causes that progressive activists have championed in recent years ranked much lower,” the paper noted.

The vast majority of Americans had said in countless polls before the election that they cared most about immigration and the economy. Their views were by no means a mystery.

Republicans took that message to heart. Democrats did not, and they are still reeling from the political fallout.

But there seems to have been very little self-reflection since November from the Democrats as to how they can tangibly pivot their messaging, making the coalition increasingly politically isolated.

Another shocking poll from Quinnipiac University found that only 31 percent of voters have a favorable view of the Democratic Party, while 57 percent have a negative view.

That is the highest unfavorability rating that Quinnipiac has recorded for the Democrats since the pollster started asking the question back in 2008.

Americans simply cannot match the zeal that the Democrats have for murdering babies in the womb and mutilating kids.

When those issues are pitted against whether they can buy cheap groceries, Americans would much rather have the latter.

To be sure, there is a core constituency of the Democratic Party that cares very deeply about those unhinged social priorities, and they happen to be incredibly vocal about them.

But the broader Democratic coalition has suffered on the national stage as a result.

The inmates are running the asylum, and they are running it straight into the ground.

