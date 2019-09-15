SECTIONS
NYT Issues Apology After Outrageous Kavanaugh Tweet Infuriates All Sides

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh speaks at his ceremonial swearing-in on Oct. 28 in the East Room of the White House.Chip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesU.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh speaks at his ceremonial swearing-in on Oct. 28 in the East Room of the White House. The New York Times this weekend tried to re-open an old accusation about Kavanaugh's behavior at Yale, but ended up having to apologize for a Twitter post about the piece. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Bryan Chai
Published September 15, 2019 at 9:01am
The New York Times’ latest attempt to smear Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has backfired in the most stunning of ways.

That the article — billed as Sunday Review “news analysis” titled “Brett Kavanaugh Fit In With the Privileged Kids. She Did Not.” — would appear in The Times is not all that surprising in and of itself, given the newspaper’s left-leaning tendencies.

The piece — an adapted excerpt from a book co-authored by two Times reporters — tries to re-open an old can of worms as it tries to corroborate sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh. In this case, it involves former Yale student Deborah Ramirez, whose allegations were brought up during the Christine Blasey-Ford controversy.

But the real stunner came when The Times tried to tweet about its own article. Surprisingly and miraculously, The Times did something that actually belies its leftist stance: The tweet somehow united everyone on the left and right in swift condemnation of the Grey Lady.

That’s because the tweet used a rather poor choice of words, which is a massive understatement.

The New York Times’ Opinion Twitter account posted a rather graphic accusation against Kavanaugh, but then called it “harmless fun.”

Conservatives were upset that The Times was bringing up an accusation all this time later, seemingly for the sole purpose of attacking Kavanaugh, on top of the language that seemed to describe sexual assault as “harmless fun.”

Leftists, who are no fans of Kavanaugh, mostly just took issue with the language being used.

The Times even bungled its initial handling of the offending tweet. Its first stab came off as dismissive, merely calling the original tweet “poorly phrased.”

The second attempt came off much better, though it was probably too little, too late.

So for those keeping count, The New York Times spent its Saturday night rehashing an old story for the sole purpose of attacking Kavanaugh, calling sexual assault “harmless fun,” and needing two attempts to actually apologize.

Typical Times.

UPDATE: For a breakdown of the Times article, check out a John McCormack’s piece on National Review here.

Bryan Chai has been a writer for The Western Journal and its sports brand, The Wildcard, for more than two years and has written over 1,300 stories for them. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has been a writer for The Western Journal and its sports brand, The Wildcard, for more than two years and has written over 1,300 stories for them. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona.
