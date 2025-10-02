NYT Poll: Majority of Americans Approve of Trump's Deportations, Defying Legacy Media and Dems Portraying Them as Evil

A New York Times poll conducted from Sept. 22-27 found that most Americans back President Donald Trump’s deportation policies.

According to the survey of 1,313 registered voters, 54 percent said they support deporting immigrants living illegally in the United States back to their home countries.

Despite Democrats and legacy media portraying deportations as cruel, public support for them has remained steady.

The Times noted that “a 51 percent majority said the government was mostly deporting people who ‘should be deported.’”

The same report also said, “54 percent of voters said they supported deporting immigrants living in the United States illegally — including nearly 20 percent of Democrats.”

Even the Times admitted, “a slim majority of voters said the Trump administration’s process for deportation had mostly been unfair, and a majority thought Mr. Trump had gone too far on immigration enforcement.”

The survey showed opposition concentrated in key groups.

Women registered 29 percent as “strongly oppose.”

Hispanics came in at 45 percent in strong opposition.

Among non-white college graduates, 31 percent were in the “strongly oppose” category.

Overall, only 24 percent said they strongly oppose deportations.

Independents remain split on the issue, but only 25 percent of independents were in strong opposition.

Among Trump’s 2024 voters, 94 percent said they supported the deportations.

The wording of the poll itself shows why the numbers are likely even higher in reality.

The Times described deportations as “deporting immigrants living in the United States illegally.”

That phrasing is designed to skew results. It falsely labels illegal aliens as “immigrants,” and it places the word “illegally” in such a way that some could read it as “immigrants being illegally deported.”

If the question had simply been, “Do you support the deportation of illegal immigrants?” the result probably would not have been close.

Still, Trump is polling at 54 percent support on the issue despite the hostile legacy media, Hollywood, academia, and Democrats all aligned against him.

