NYT Polls Find Trump 'Has Upended the Electoral Map' - Leads Biden in 5 Battleground States

This has to be galling to the Gray Lady.

The New York Times, one-time newspaper turned better known now as a vehicle for Democratic propaganda, devoted a front-page report Monday to the state of polls for the presidential election.

And it must have been painful to publish.

In five of six battleground states, former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden among both registered and likely voters, according to the Times, though Biden did slightly better among the latter.

Among registered voters, according to the Times, Trump led in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania, while Biden led in Wisconsin.

The leads ranged from 3 points in Pennsylvania where Trump had 47 percent to Biden’s 44 percent (within the margin of error), to an astounding 12 points in Nevada (not within the margin of error), where Trump had 50 percent support to Biden’s 38 percent, according to the Times.

Among likely voters — generally considered a better barometer of election results, for obvious reasons — the results were similar in all states but Michigan and Wisconsin.

Trump led in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, while Biden led in Michigan.

According to the Times, the polls were taken April 28 to May 9 with Siena College and the Philadelphia Inquirer (another one-time newspaper-turned-Democratic Party organ). They questioned 4,097 respondents by telephone.

The margins of error ranged from 3.6 points in Pennsylvania to 4.6 points in Georgia. (Trump’s lead in George was 49 percent to 39 percent, according to the Times.)

What’s noteworthy about the polls that they come not only at a time when Trump is facing an onslaught of legal warfare — including his current criminal show trial in Manhattan — but they also show Trump with support in what should be unlikely sources: the kind of young and non-white voters Democrats can normally count on.

As the Times headline put it: “Trump Leads in 5 Key States, as Young and Nonwhite Voters Express Discontent With Biden.”

As the Times reports: “The polls suggest that Mr. Trump’s strength among young and nonwhite voters has at least temporarily upended the electoral map, with Mr. Trump surging to a significant lead in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada — relatively diverse Sun Belt states where Black and Hispanic voters propelled Mr. Biden to signature victories in the 2020 election.”

Note the grudging “at least temporarily.”

In a journalistic sense, it’s legitimate to note that the state of the polls now might not be the state of public opinion in November, of course. But that’s almost certainly not why the Times includes that caveat.

The reality is, Democrats and their mouthpieces like the Times simply have trouble conceiving of a world where Americans who should be supporting leftists are not supporting leftists.

Besides standard journalistic posterior coverage, that “at least temporarily” sounds a lot like the Times trying to comfort its liberal voters that the support for Trump its’ documenting is simply a mirage, a bad dream that will go away in the morning.

The problem with that is in the Times article itself:

“The findings are mostly unchanged since the last series of Times/Siena polls in battleground states in November,” the report notes. “Since then, the stock market has gained 25 percent, Mr. Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan has started, and the Biden campaign has unleashed tens of millions of dollars in advertisements across the battleground states.

“The polls offer little indication that any of these developments have helped Mr. Biden, hurt Mr. Trump or quelled the electorate’s discontent.”

That’s probably because the electorate has some damned good reasons to be discontented.

The whole country — regardless of political affiliation — has seen the president take a situation at the southern border that was stable when Trump was in office and turned it into an invasion by invitation, where hordes of unidentified, unvetted migrants are swarming into the country — and victimizing innocent Americans.

The country and the world have watched Biden’s cowardice and incompetence play out on a global stage — from the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 to his threat last week to withhold arms from Israel, the United States’ strongest ally in the Middle East, while it fights a war for its own survival.

And every voter, again regardless of party affiliation, has watched as inflation — all but non-existent for decades — has become a major problem, eating away earnings and eroding the value of savings.

And those are just the top-of-mind issues at the moment. There’s the corruption that’s stayed off the radar, Hunter Biden, the contempt for the rule of law involved in Biden’s obsession with student loan bailouts, all the rank disregard for basic decency that has characterized Biden’s behavior since he took the oath of office.

Biden, in short, has been a disaster of a president. Everyone reading this knows it. Everyone not reading this knows it.

Against that record, there’s barely a need to contrast the four years of the Trump presidency.

Hindered at every turn by Democrats and their establishment media allies — very much including The New York Times — Trump still managed to pass tax cuts that spurred the economy, put American foreign policy on a new global footing that confronted enemies like Iran and rivals, like China.

His support for the nation of Israel was unquestionable as was his contribution to peace in the Middle East via the Abraham Accords.

(It took a Biden administration for that to turn into a new war.)

Even allies in NATO were faced with a president who demanded they live up to their own defense obligations.

None of this is hard to understand or acknowledge for an American of moderate intelligence and intellectual honesty. (Leftists might not be short on intelligence, but their intellectual honesty is disgracefully limited.)

Now, the Times was correct in pointing out that things can change — even if its motivation was slightly less than honest. And no one sane would think that Trump is guaranteed a victory in November because he’s winning poll results in May.

But what the results do show, indisputably, is that the establishment media’s attacks, the Democratic Party’s lawfare, and the tens of millions of dollars the Biden re-election campaign is spending aren’t having the effect liberals have hoped for.

And it has to be galling for the Times to admit it.

