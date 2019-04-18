NYT Reporter Implies Sinister Significance of White House Song Selection, Is Quickly Refuted

Reporters set Twitter abuzz when New York Times White House Correspondent Maggie Haberman noted that the White House was playing the song “Edelweiss,” suggesting there was significance to the song that the White House did not understand.

“Does…anyone at that White House understand the significance of that song?” Haberman tweeted Thursday morning.

Does…anyone at that White House understand the significance of that song? https://t.co/IK9h8fOwNj — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 18, 2019

Users quickly commented that Haberman seemed to think Trump was playing a Nazi song in the White House.

The song is from Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music” and is played by Capt. Von Trapp right before the family flees the Nazi occupation of Austria.

“It was both a symbol and an instrument of the Von Trapps’ fleeing of the Nazis,” The Atlantic reported. “An embodiment of their belief that the ‘homeland’ was something that could, like a flower that blooms in winter, survive the harshness of fascist rule.”

“I’m sure Trump hand picked it so everyone would quickly make the Nazi connection. Nefarious!” Editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire Ben Shapiro tweeted.

I’m sure Trump hand picked it so everyone would quickly make the Nazi connection. Nefarious! https://t.co/f88fJbwFIw — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 18, 2019

“Has no one ever seen the Sound of Music?????? Edelweiss is like the Austrian’s rallying cry AGAINST the Nazis… It’s like the Von Trapp Family’s anthem AGAINST the Nazis… Are Rodgers and Hammerstein rolling over in their graves???” The Daily Wire’s Elisha Krauss tweeted.

Has no one ever seen the Sound of Music?????? Edelweiss is like the Austrian’s rallying cry AGAINST the Nazis… It’s like the Von Trapp Family’s anthem AGAINST the Nazis… Are Rodgers and Hammerstein rolling over in their graves??? pic.twitter.com/rWrtg4V48y — Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) April 18, 2019

“Mainstream press insinuating that “Edelweiss” is a Nazi anthem because the WH played it has me so much more annoyed right now than the left-wing spin on the report,” tweeted The National Review’s Alexandra DeSanctis.

“The more I think about it the more irritated I get. It’s the perfect example of what’s wrong with our media.”

Mainstream press insinuating that “Edelweiss” is a Nazi anthem because the WH played it has me so much more annoyed right now than the left-wing spin on the report. The more I think about it the more irritated I get. It’s the perfect example of what’s wrong with our media. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) April 18, 2019

“I have to conclude that this woman is simply a blithering idiot,” tweeted Dinesh D’Souza. “She thinks “Edelweiss” is a Nazi anthem. She needs to go back and watch the movie Sound of Music again.”

I have to conclude that this woman is simply a blithering idiot. She thinks “Edelweiss” is a Nazi anthem. She needs to go back and watch the movie Sound of Music again https://t.co/EloHw2RuXZ — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) April 18, 2019

“There’s a literal tearing of a Nazi flag in the movie, by Captain von Trapp, the character who sings Edelweiss, if you have problems with comprehension,” another Twitter user wrote. “It’s not that hard.”

There’s a literal tearing of a Nazi flag in the movie, by Captain von Trapp, the character who sings Edelweiss, if you have problems with comprehension. It’s not that hard. pic.twitter.com/vCM0pHfeUN — Courtney Shadegg (@CShadegg) April 18, 2019

“They think Edelweiss is a Nazi anthem because it’s on a TV show that has Nazis and they’re also speed reading a super important report into presidential misconduct and you can absolutely trust their judgment and their depth and breadth of knowledge,” the Washington Examiner’s Seth Mandel tweeted.

They think Edelweiss is a Nazi anthem because it’s on a TV show that has Nazis and they’re also speed reading a super important report into presidential misconduct and you can absolutely trust their judgment and their depth and breadth of knowledge https://t.co/GbMUffHFU3 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 18, 2019

