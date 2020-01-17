SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

NYT Reporter Thinks It's Crazy That Nobody Believes White Woman Who Claimed To Be Native American

×
By C. Douglas Golden
Published January 17, 2020 at 8:47am
Print

The general assumption regarding Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s claim that Sen. Bernie Sanders told her a woman couldn’t win the presidency in 2020 is that it was a coordinated leak by her campaign.

If that’s the case, I’m kind of at a loss as to why anyone thought now was a good time to play another round of “Who Believes Pocahontas?”

Plenty of people don’t, which seemed to confuse The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman.

In fact, she’s even curious as to why a fellow New York Times writer would say that perhaps it was a Rashomon-like situation where the 2020 Democratic candidates simply misremembered what happened during a 2018 meeting and both came away with dramatically different impressions which were mutually untrue.

The discussion happened during a thread started by Mother Jones Editorial Director Ben Dreyfuss in which he asked, “[I]sn’t Occam’s razor here that they’re both just having a very human misunderstanding about a year old conversation?”

TRENDING: UK Outlet Runs Pictures of Grinning Bill Clinton with Sex Slave and Epstein's Pimp on 'Lolita Express'

Here’s was what Times TV critic James Poniewozik had to say about it:

Haberman was “[j]ust curious” about why Poniewozik wouldn’t believe Warren’s version, which is that Bernie absolutely, totally told her this and that Bernie “called me a liar on national TV.”

So, instead of shooting him a question on say, Slack, she decided to hit up Poniewozik publicly:

I’m sure she was “[j]ust curious,” which is the Twitter version of crossing one’s arms and arching one’s eyebrow.

Dilbert creator and notable political rabble-rouser Scott Adams probably had the best response to this aspect of the tweet:

RELATED: If 'Believe Women' Applies to Warren, Shouldn't Libs Always Believe Sarah Sanders & Kellyanne?

If she really was curious, however — well, let’s just say she opened herself up for what happened next.

I think we’re clear about what we’re talking about here, but just in case you’re recently tuning into this, a bit of an explainer.

Do you think Elizabeth Warren is a liar?

Warren lied about being a Native American for years and then tried to transmute those lies into truths by taking a genetic test that proved she was as little as 1/1,024th Native American.

She lied about how important this was for her career trajectory, given that this self-identification came at a time when academia was starved to diversify their faculty; Warren was prominently listed as a “minority” by both the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard University during her time working at those schools.

She sent her child to private school back in Texas in the 1980s and then lied about it when someone confronted her, given the fact that Warren’s education plan would choke off funding for alternatives to public schools.

She lied about being fired for being visibly pregnant when it turns out she resigned the job on her own accord.

She even lied about where her “family recipe” for a Native American cookbook came from, with the recipe she submitted to “Pow Wow Chow” being virtually identical to the work of French chef Pierre Franey. (Perhaps he was Cherokee?)

It’s sort of unbelievable that Haberman, The Times’ White House correspondent, needs to be reminded of the fact Elizabeth Warren is a liar.

Why on earth would she stop lying now.

And, perhaps more importantly, why should anyone start believing a white woman who claimed to be a Native American?

Just curious.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture







With One Year To Spare, Trump Breaks Record for Judges Appointed in First Term
Judge Smacks Down Transgender Pronouns, Says They're a Courtesy, Not a Right for People Before the Court
Trump Trade War Works as US Economy Sizzles & China Sees Weakest Growth in 29 Years
Fox Host Bolton Says Trump Should Plaster This Chart 'Absolutely Everywhere'
American Education System at Work: Only 23% Can Identify Iran on a Map
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×