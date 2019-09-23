NYT Reporters Say Blasey Ford Accusations Still Credible by Citing Witness' Substance Abuse Issues

Embattled New York Times reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly have dug themselves in a hole with the release of their book, “The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation.” But rather than scrambling to get out, they just dig themselves deeper.

With each piece of evidence that calls into question the unfounded accusations against the Supreme Court justice, the reporters have only dug in their heels.

Most recently, during an appearance Sunday on CNN’s ironically-named “Reliable Sources,” the co-authors tried to discredit the testimony of Leland Keyser, a childhood friend of Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford who was in the media spotlight last year. Despite being named by Ford as one of the people at the party where Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted her, Keyser said she did not know Kavanaugh and had no memory of the party or of any attempted sexual misconduct.

You might notice that a common theme in the entire Kavanaugh sexual assault saga is that very few people seem to remember any of it — but that hasn’t deterred Pogrebin and Kelly.

The reporters came under fire last week for publishing another sexual misconduct allegation against Kavanaugh in their book, only to omit a key fact in their subsequent Times article that the woman had no memory of the incident.

Pogrebin and Kelly have since claimed the extraction was simply an editorial oversight. They also attempted to discredit the woman who was allegedly assaulted by suggesting she didn’t remember because she was drunk.

“I mean, let’s remember this was a drunken party and it’s conceivable that people don’t always remember what happens in a situation like that. A lot of drunken people, you know, Brett was taken over to her by his friends. They were drunk, she was drunk,” Pogrebin told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota last week.

Now, the two reporters are trying to discredit Keyser — another person who refuses to cooperate with their narrative.

As reported by The Federalist, “Buried at the end of their new book ‘The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation,’ reporters Robin Pogebrin and Kate Kelly quietly admit that Christine Blasey Ford’s lifelong friend Leland Keyser did not believe her friend’s tale of a sexual assault at a party they both supposedly attended. Keyser was named by Ford as a witness, one of four who denied any knowledge of the event in question.”

Kelly told CNN host Brian Stelter that they “still find Christine Blasey Ford credible in the end and if you read our book you will see why.”

“Keyser’s claims don’t rebut Blasey Ford’s claims, and also, Keyser has memory issues that are discussed in the book as well, which relate to the way memory functions for all of us, and also because she has a history of substance abuse, which she acknowledges.”

So if your star witness doesn’t believe the accusation, and pressuring her to lie fails as well, just blame it on substance abuse.

Substance abuse or not, this in no way proves that Ford is credible.

It’s a fact that Ford doesn’t remember where or when the alleged event happened.

It’s a fact that nobody she named could corroborate her story.

It’s a fact that she frequently flew despite claiming a fear of flying.

It’s a fact that her testimony netted her nearly $1 million and book offers.

It’s a fact that her lawyer believed she may have had a political motivation.

It’s also a fact that whenever The Times happens to have an egregious “editorial oversight,” it always seems to slant in a certain direction.

This circus needs to stop.

