The New York Times retracted its call on Thursday in a New Jersey congressional race in which the incumbent Democrat has seen his lead steadily decline over the course of a week.

The race between incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski and Republican Thomas Kean Jr. in New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District has tightened considerably since Nov. 3, according to New Jersey Globe editor David Wildstein.

Malinowski declared victory on Nov. 4, writing on Twitter: “Thank you to the voters of the 7th district for demanding that your candidates run on substance, civility, and moral clarity about the issues facing America.”

Malinowksi’s lead, which had been over 28,000 last week, had shrunk to 5,496 by Friday afternoon, according to The Times.

The New York Times has now pulled back their call for Malinowski in NJ-7. https://t.co/h0L8ZOol9C — David Wildstein (@wildstein) November 12, 2020

About 400,000 votes have been tallied in the race and 38,000 remain uncounted, the New Jersey Globe reported.

Kean, who has been the New Jersey state Senate Republican leader since 2008, hasn’t commented on the tightening race.

The Associated Press, which called the race on Nov. 4, said it is currently monitoring the situation.

“The Associated Press continues to watch and analyze vote count results from New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District as they come in,” an AP spokesman told Wildstein. “We will follow the facts in all cases.”

From @AP spokesman: “The Associated Press continues to watch and analyze vote count results from New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District as they come in. We will follow the facts in all cases.” https://t.co/JgvbGqGilW — David Wildstein (@wildstein) November 12, 2020

FiveThirtyEight gave Malinowski a 76 percent chance to win re-election.

Malinowski defeated former Republican Rep. Leonard Lance in 2018 by more than 16,000 votes. Lance had held the seat since 2009.

The Times endorsed Malinowski in October.

