NYT Says Illegal 'Borrowed' Identities from American Citizens to Commit Fraud, Fails to Report Exactly How Stolen IDs Can Be Returned

The New York Times is trying to run damage control for an illegal alien who stole an American’s identity, seeking in desperation to make their readers feel sorry for a man who broke the law and nearly ruined an innocent person’s life.

On Sunday, The New York Times posted an article titled, “Two Men. One Identity. They Both Paid the Price.”

The story covers the life of 42-year-old Dan Kluver, a resident of Minnesota. One evening, Kluver was stopped by police, who informed him his license has been suspended for problems in Missouri, a state Kluver had barely been to. After some investigating, Kluver found tax records listing jobs he never took in states he never lived in.

For the Internal Revenue Service, it looked like Kluver was working multiple jobs, pushing him into a higher income bracket. This ended up costing him and his wife thousands of dollars as the IRS docked his tax returns to claim money they believed he had been withholding.

His wife sent a $6,000 check in 2012 to pay them off, but the bills kept coming, getting higher as the following tax season saw Kluver owe $22,000.

This continued for over a decade as the Kluvers were not making progress in filing a claim for identity theft. But 2025 saw a breakthrough when an investigation found the other Dan Kluver living in St. Joseph, Missouri. In March, the other Kluver was arrested.

His real name is Romeo Pérez-Bravo, a 42-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala.

He had come to the United States illegally at 16, living under several different names to avoid detection, one of them being Dan Kluver.

Despite being deported three times — 2005, 2008, and 2009 — he kept coming back to the United States to live here under falsified documents. He wound up impersonating Dan Kluver after purchasing a black market Social Security card, unaware of the status of the real Dan Kluver.

The New York Times tries to paint a sob story for this illegal. He now has a family and tries to earn a living to support them. He came here without knowing English and made his way despite the obstacles.

They even captioned his photograph by saying he “borrowed” Dan Kluver’s identity.

Why is the New York Times doing a photo shoot for an illegal alien who stole American identities, got DUIs, and was repeatedly deported and illegally reentered the country? And for the record, he did not “borrow” identities. He stole them. pic.twitter.com/GQuEtOhCxR — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 24, 2025

“Romeo Pérez-Bravo has spent most of his adult life working under borrowed identities, including Kluver’s,” the outlet wrote.

It was “borrowed” and then somehow returned?

The New York Times included Pérez-Bravo’s portrait along with Kluver’s to try to put them on equal footing. All of the details of the former’s life are, again, included to invoke sympathy.

These two men are not the same.

One is a criminal — The New York Times reported he has a criminal record, including several DUIs — and the other is a victim, an innocent man trying to live his life in peace.

After being arrested in March, Pérez-Bravo was charged with aggravated identity theft and false representation of a Social Security number. His case will be postponed until January 2026. He faces a minimum of two years in prison.

The New York Times is certainly playing their part in the propaganda leading to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers being the target of violent mobs who want them dead.

Their reporting is a disservice to justice, the rule of law, and people like Kluver by sympathizing with criminals who took advantage of Americans.

