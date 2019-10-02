SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

NYT Study Spells Trouble for Dems as Candidates' Leftism Repels Far More Independent Voters Than It Attracts Dem Voters

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former Vice President Joe Biden, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on stage during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Texas Southern University's Health and PE Center on Sept. 12, 2019, in Houston, Texas.Win McNamee / Getty ImagesDemocratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former Vice President Joe Biden, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on stage during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Texas Southern University's Health and PE Center on Sept. 12, 2019, in Houston, Texas. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

By Benjamin Arie
Published October 2, 2019 at 1:52pm
Print

The Democratic Party is in trouble. With the 2020 presidential election just over a year away, no clear contender from the liberal party has emerged, and now a study conducted by The New York Times suggests that Democrats are alienating the very voters they need to win.

It’s no secret that Democrats have moved increasingly to the left in recent years. A liberal candidate from just a few decades ago would look downright conservative these days as 2020 hopefuls trip over themselves to promise more “free” handouts and push increasingly radical policies.

But pressing the gas peddle on leftism just might drive the Democrat clown car straight off a cliff. On Monday, The New York Times published the results of a survey, which indicate that far-left proposals are frustrating independent voters, who may make the difference in next November’s race.

“In recent debates, candidates have supported policies like offering health insurance to undocumented immigrants, and commenters have warned about the potential electoral penalty of repelling persuadable voters,” Times journalist Alexander Agadjanian reported.

A study designed by the newspaper’s staff and conducted by data research firm Civis Analytics contacted almost 4,000 Americans. These potential voters were shown either a news article about increasingly liberal Democrat policies, or a more mundane article about the election cycle. Then they were asked about their likely voting enthusiasm in the upcoming presidential election.

TRENDING: House GOP Leader McCarthy Signs Resolution To Censure Schiff: ‘Enough Is Enough’

“The news item was a few sentences that included policies discussed by the candidates: decriminalizing unauthorized border crossings; expanding undocumented immigrants’ access to government services; replacing private health insurance with a government-run system; and establishing free public college for all children from working-class families,” The Times reported. “The content was drawn directly from real news coverage.”

If your blood pressure spiked while reading that list of Democrat candidate positions, you’re not alone. The study found something fascinating: While hardcore Democrat voters were somewhat energized by the far-left policies, independents shunned them.

“The embrace of progressivism solidifies support among Democratic survey respondents when thinking about the 2020 general election,” the newspaper explained. “But it repels independents, with a negative effect that is stronger and clearer than the signs of enthusiasm generated among Democrats.”

That last point is the most important. The coveted independent vote has played a major role in elections before, and there are strong indications that Democrats will need their support if they have any chance of taking the White House next year.

Do you think Democrats have gone too far left to win?

But instead of wooing those independents, Democrats appear to be pushing them away.

“When deciding between Mr. Trump and the Democratic nominee, voters in the middle — the independents who could ultimately tilt things in Mr. Trump’s favor — became six percentage points less likely to vote Democratic after reading about the leftward turn compared with the independents who had read the innocuous content,” The Times reported.

This seems to back what many conservative commentators have been saying for a while: The Democratic candidates are their own worst enemies. They just keep shooting themselves in the foot, often making Donald Trump seem like a surprisingly sane choice by comparison.

We’ve seen this repeatedly with Joe Biden, who is currently at the front of the 2020 Democrat pack. Even after his handlers tried to limit his public appearances and “manage” the former vice president’s gaffes, he keeps putting his foot in his mouth.

Another example is Beto O’Rourke, the former congressman who has received significant media attention despite being at the bottom of most 2020 polls. O’Rourke did his own party no favors by declaring that liberals were coming for the lawfully-owned guns of Americans, basically creating Republican attack ads all by himself.

RELATED: Tlaib Accuses Witness of Being Conspiracy Theorist, Immediately Launches Her Own Conspiracy Theory

While the left consistently tries to silence conservatives, it might be smart for Republicans to just let their Democrat opponents keep talking.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Benjamin Arie
Benjamin Arie is an independent journalist and writer. He has personally covered everything ranging from local crime to the U.S. president as a reporter in Michigan, before focusing on national politics. Ben frequently travels to Latin America and has spent years living in Mexico. Follow Benjamin on Facebook
Benjamin Arie has been a political junkie since the hotly contested 2000 election. Ben settled on journalism after realizing he could get paid to rant. He cut his teeth on car accidents and house fires as a small-town reporter in Michigan before becoming a full-time political writer.
Birthplace
Michigan
Education
Florida State University
Location
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Science/Tech







NYT Study Spells Trouble for Dems as Candidates' Leftism Repels Far More Independent Voters Than It Attracts Dem Voters
Watch This Gun-Toting Mom Tell Beto Off for Gun Control Remarks During His Own Campaign Event
Woman Whose Parents Died in Mass Shooting Blasts Gun Control in Congressional Hearing
Trump Is Keeping Promise as BP Commissioner Says 'Catch & Release' Ending at SW Border Within Weeks
Rob Schneider Levels SNL Officials for Firing Up-and-Coming Comedian Over Bad Joke
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×