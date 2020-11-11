A New York Times writer was widely ridiculed online when he used admittedly factual reporting from a number of conservative news sources to argue that they were still evidence of “misinformation.”

As the establishment media continues its collective meltdown upon realizing its decision to anoint Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden as the winner of the election last week didn’t actually make him the winner of the election, leftists are losing it.

New York Times tech columnist Kevin Roose actually took a dive into the deep end on Twitter Monday when he complained that Big Tech’s censorship campaign against conservatives was failing to prevent accurate reporting from being shared online.

“Facebook is absolutely teeming with right-wing misinformation right now. These are all among the 10 most-engaged URLs on the platform over the last 24 hours,” Rose wrote.

Facebook is absolutely teeming with right-wing misinformation right now. These are all among the 10 most-engaged URLs on the platform over the last 24 hours (per @NewsWhip data) pic.twitter.com/WlTR10fRBE — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) November 10, 2020

The Times reporter shared images of reports of election irregularities from The Daily Wire, Bongino and Breitbart News.

The reports shared by the triggered tech reporter were all accurate, which he would later admit.

But Roose wasn’t finished throwing a tantrum.

“A Newsmax video full of debunked voter fraud conspiracy theories (dead people voting, poll watchers barred, software glitches) is the 3rd most-shared post of the past three days. 15 million views, 345,000 shares,” he complained.

“Many of the top-performing voter fraud claims have labels IDing Biden as the winner. But some (like the Newsmax video) don’t,” Roose added. “And it’s not clear that labels are doing much. 6 of the top 10 most-engaged posts from US pages in the past 24h are from Trump, including 4 with labels.”

Many of the top-performing voter fraud claims have labels IDing Biden as the winner. But some (like the Newsmax video) don’t. And it’s not clear that labels are doing much. 6 of the top 10 most-engaged posts from US pages in the past 24h are from Trump, including 4 with labels. — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) November 10, 2020

The Silicon Valley/DNC/media campaign to hide reports of voting irregularities apparently hadn’t done enough to appease the leftist tech reporter, who wanted all reporting of the election focused solely on the media’s story — which is that Biden has already been declared the winner of the election.

Biden hasn’t won anything yet, although, he very well could when its all said and done.

But votes have not been certified by states, nor has the race been called by the Electoral College.

Also, litigation is just beginning in a number of states, as President Donald Trump’s legal team gears up to prove its credible claims that widespread voter fraud and other issues might have tipped the election in Biden’s favor.

Every American should hope that this mess is sorted out for the sake of election integrity.

In any event, Roose was chastised online for using credible reporting when attempting to make a case that “misinformation” was spreading across Facebook.

These stories are not false, of course. But Kevin Roose’s actual job — like so many of our tech activists — is not to spot misinformation. It is to badger social media giants into censoring conservative outlets. https://t.co/H3oXMR4Egp — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 10, 2020

This is hilarious because all of these stories are factually accurate and have been reported by liberal publications, including the one Kevin Roose works for. https://t.co/Uhiwk97AWD — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 10, 2020

You do realize all 4 of those stories are 100% accurate don’t you? — Melissa Tate #StopTheSteal (@TheRightMelissa) November 10, 2020

Roose, after being dragged for his complaining, admitted in a follow-up Twitter post that he couldn’t challenge the veracity of the reporting which left him feeling so aggrieved.

He wrote, “For the conservatives who are mad about this: yes, it is possible for a story to be factually accurate *and* for it to be part of a misinformation campaign aimed at undermining confidence in an election.”

For the conservatives who are mad about this: yes, it is possible for a story to be factually accurate *and* for it to be part of a misinformation campaign aimed at undermining confidence in an election. https://t.co/Ag4brfJzO4 — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) November 10, 2020

The statement was unhinged, and it rightly drew even more ridicule.

Roose and the rest of the entitled, untrustworthy media elites can’t stand that more than 70 million people voted for Trump last Tuesday, and they’re floored that reporting that contradicts them is apparently more sought after online than their own misleading reporting.

Roose even contradicted himself.

If a report is indeed “factually accurate,” it can’t also be connected to “misinformation.”

It’s simply information, which is what journalists with integrity are supposed to offer those who have their ear, so those people can go on to draw their own conclusions.

It’s been a week since the election, which was largely a referendum against the media, and these people have apparently learned nothing.

Trump received more votes last week than any Republican presidential candidate in history, and that was after four years of an all-out negative media blitz against him.

Trump actually attracted more women and minority voters, despite the media’s branding him as a racist, sexist dictator.

A week later, the most popular reporting on social media is not from the leftist establishment media, and they can’t stand it.

The left is unraveling right before our eyes.

Roose didn’t care that the reporting he complained was being shared online was accurate.

He simply didn’t like the stories, so he threw a fit, as leftists often do.

Rather than attempt to refute those stories with facts, or being honest with himself about voting irregularities, he demanded those stories be censored.

