NYT Writer Says USA Is Part of the ‘New Axis of Evil’

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman asserted Monday that the United States is a member of “a new axis of evil,” along with Russia and Saudi Arabia.

“There’s a new axis of evil: Russia, Saudi Arabia — and the United States,” the leftist economist tweeted.

There’s a new axis of evil: Russia, Saudi Arabia — and the United States https://t.co/rcJup3b1m0 — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) December 10, 2018

The term “Axis powers” refers to the repressive dictatorships of Germany, Italy and Japan in World War II.

The term “axis of evil” was used more recently in 2002 by former President George W. Bush in his State of the Union address when he referred to governments that support terrorism. Speaking of terrorist regimes such as Iran, North Korea and Iraq, Bush said: “States like these and their terrorist allies constitute an axis of evil, arming to threaten the peace of the world.”

Krugman’s statement was coupled with a re-tweet from Greg Sargent, a political writer for The Washington Post.

“Unreal,” Sargent tweeted. “The US just joined Russia & Saudi Arabia in refusing to endorse findings of big international report warning of long-term climate catastrophe.”

Unreal. The US just joined Russia & Saudi Arabia in refusing to endorse findings of big international report warning of long-term climate catastrophe:https://t.co/NoCqYFvVoC This again shows that Trump’s *worldview* as basis for big decisions is producing disastrous outcomes: https://t.co/6GKR1qRAM9 — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) December 10, 2018

Their outrage is a response to action taken by the United States at the United Nations, where the U.S. refused to join the climate change initiatives of other countries and sided with a proposal from Saudi Arabia.

The State Department countered the backlash received over its decision to support the Saudi proposal and stand against other bodies in the United Nations.

“The United States was willing to note the report and express appreciation to the scientists who developed it, but not to welcome it, as that would denote endorsement of the report,” a State Department spokesman said.

“As we have made clear in the (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) and other bodies, the United States has not endorsed the findings of the report.”

There was also significant backlash on Twitter against Krugman’s tweet.

I can’t believe this tweet is real. https://t.co/RNWjMM0xGc — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) December 10, 2018

Think about how insane you have to be to think a couple of tax increases can stop the planet from imminent doom. Really think about that. — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) December 10, 2018

How are you that drunk at 7am? — Chase Wyatt (@WyattRiot_) December 10, 2018

This is not the first time Krugman has accused the United States, energy companies and Republicans of being an “axis of evil” for not adhering to policies that supposedly curb the effects of climate change.

In an August 2017 Op-Ed Krugman said the GOP “is completely united behind its project of destroying civilization, and it’s making good progress toward that goal,” adding that “the axis of climate evil is now firmly in control of U.S. policy, and the world may never recover.”

This amounts to a real axis of evil — and it may end up dooming civilization. — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) August 8, 2017

