NYU College Republicans President Resigns After 'Inappropriate' Comments About Barron Trump

First son Barron Trump isn’t exactly a stranger to barbs and insults.

(Much to his mother’s chagrin.)

But those insults and barbs typically come from the ideological party most often opposed to his father, the left.

It’s not nearly as common for the young Trump to face criticism from within his “own party” — which could explain why such a drastic action was taken after Barron was barbed by one of his own.

In fact, it’s especially one of his own, because news broke Tuesday that the New York University’s College Republicans president, Kaya Walker, resigned after some disparaging remarks she made to Vanity Fair.

Barron Trump, a student at NYU, is apparently “an oddity,” at least according to what Walker’s saying, per the New York Post.

Walker, speaking to Vanity Fair, dismissed Trump as little more than “an oddity on campus. He goes to class; he goes home.”

Those remarks, part of a wider interview with the left-leaning VF, immediately drew condemnation from the College Republicans of America — as well as an interesting offer for Trump.

In response to recent events with our NYU chapter, College Republicans of America formally invites Barron Trump to join us in reshaping the Republican Party. https://t.co/ydxk0gVC9x pic.twitter.com/P56fNsFqyU — College Republicans of America (@uscollegegop) February 17, 2025

“In response to recent events with our NYU chapter, College Republicans of America formally invites Barron Trump to join us in reshaping the Republican Party,” the CRA X account posted on Monday.

“In light of recent reports concerning the President of our New York University (NYU) chapter, College Republicans of America (CRA) wishes to address the situation directly,” the group wrote in an accompanying message.

“We have been made aware of a statement made by the NYU chapter President that does not align with the values and principles upheld by our organization,” CRA continued. “Though Vanity Fair and The Independent unfairly framed what was said, upon review, we still found it to be inappropriate. The NYU chapter President submitted her resignation last night.

“We are collaborating closely with the NYU chapter to ensure a smooth transition in leadership. Our goal is to reaffirm CRA’s dedication to the ideals of the Republican Party and conservative movement in a manner that reflects honorably upon our organization and its mission.”

The CRA president, Will Donahue, added via statement: “Barron Trump represents the future of the conservative movement, and we would be honored to have him join College Republicans of America.

“Strong leadership is built on resilience, courage, and the humility to rise above petty hostility — qualities Barron has already demonstrated.

“We invite Barron to join us in shaping the future of our party.”

Whether or not Barron Trump joins the group, the first son has already demonstrated some political chops, as many have credited him with his father’s gains among young voters.

