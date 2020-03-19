OAN Reporter Asks Trump Best Question of Day & Shreds 'Chinese Virus'-Obsessed Liberal Media to Their Faces

The latest narrative being perpetuated by many in the establishment media is that it is somehow “racist” to refer to the new coronavirus as the “Chinese virus” or “Wuhan flu” or other similar terms that accurately reflect the original epicenter — Wuhan, China — of the deadly global pandemic.

This media-pushed narrative involves chastising President Donald Trump, administration officials, Republican lawmakers and even average Americans who use such descriptive terms as not only being racist but also of placing Asian-Americans in danger of being victimized in hate crimes.

Of course, the narrative is simply absurd on its face and is nothing more than a parroting of propaganda from a communist Chinese regime that is desperately seeking to dodge its responsibility for, at the very least, not being forthright in warning the rest of the world about the outbreak of the new coronavirus until long after it had escaped China’s borders to spread around the world.

Trump has routinely knocked down the ludicrous assertion from liberal journalists that using terms like “Chinese virus” is racist and has continued to use them explicitly

And he’s just received a helping hand from a conservative journalist in displaying just how absurd the communist-promoted talking point truly is.

During the coronavirus task force’s daily briefing at the White House on Thursday, One America News correspondent Chanel Rion asked the president, “Do you consider the term ‘Chinese food’ racist? Because it’s food that originates in China or it has Chinese roots?”

Trump was quick to reply “no.”

That short exchange in and of itself exposed the ridiculousness of the narrative about what people can and can’t call the virus.

But Rion wasn’t done, and the rest of her question set the president up perfectly to take on and knock down the collective liberal media that has been, in essence, doing the dirty work of the communist Chinese regime by pushing the decidedly unserious narrative about what colloquial names for the virus are acceptable.

“Major left-wing news media, even in this room, have teamed up with Chinese Communist Party narratives, and they’rre claiming you are racist for making these claims about Chinese virus,” Rion said. “Is it alarming that major media players, just to oppose you, are consistently siding with foreign state propaganda, Islamic radicalism, Latin gangs and cartels? And they work right here at the White House with direct access to you and your team.”

Trump replied, “It amazes me when I read the things that I read. It amazes me when I read The Wall Street Journal, which is always so negative. It amazes me when I read The New York Times.”

He also mentioned The Washington Post and noted that those papers aren’t distributed or widely read in the White House any longer.

The president pointed out that, almost on a weekly basis, the media would concoct some new slogan or strategy to try to harm him politically, with last attempt being a rehash of the “chaos in the White House” narrative.

“It is fake news. It’s more than fake news; it’s corrupt news,” he said, noting how media outlets would often write stories without ever calling him or anyone else in the White House to seek comment.

“These are very dishonest media sources. They’re very dishonest,” Trump said. Rion chimed in again and said, “They’re more than dishonest, they’re siding with state propaganda over you.”

“Well, I think they do,” the president replied. “They are siding with China, they are doing things that they shouldn’t be doing. They’re siding with many others, China is the least of it.

“So why they’re doing this, you’ll have to ask them, but if we had an honest media in this country, our country would be an even greater place.”

This question from OAN’s Rion was brilliant for a couple of reasons: First, she made her initial question so absurd that the media couldn’t resist picking it up in an effort to try and dunk on her.

In so doing, they’ve helped highlight just how absurd their “racism” narrative really is.

Second, her question provided Trump with an opportunity to slam the “fake news” media — not that he needs much of an excuse to do so — and expose to the American people just how dishonest the media truly is.

