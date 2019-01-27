OB-GYN Who Delivered Nearly 4,000 Babies Torches NY Abortion Law: ‘They Deserve Our Protection’

A pro-life doctor is condemning New York state’s new law that labels abortion a “fundamental right.”

New York last week passed a pro-abortion law that had long been supported by Democrats in the state Assembly but was unable to pass the Republican-controlled state Senate. However, in November, voters handed the Senate majority over to Democrats, who responded by approving the new pro-abortion legislation. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the bill into law.

Although Cuomo and Democrats exulted at the bill’s passage, others have condemned it.

“Watch the wrinkles on Cuomo’s face lengthen as the ramifications of the thousands of murders he has sanctioned come to bear on him,” music legend Charlie Daniels tweeted.”The NY legislature has created a new Auschiwitz dedicated to the execution of a whole segment of defenseless citizens. Satan is smiling.”

One of those firing back at Cuomo and New York state’s gleeful Democrats is Dr. William Lile, an OB-GYN whose website, prolifedoc.com, makes his stand on abortion very clear.

Lile made a video that now on YouTube in which he said New York leaders are wrong to be celebrating death.

“If they’re a patient they’re a person, and if they are a person they deserve our protection,” he said. “I’ve been in private practice almost 20 years and I’ve delivered almost 4,000 babies with two primary rules: We want to have a healthy mom and we want to have a healthy baby,” he said.

“Celebrating what? The governor just signed a law saying that we can take the lives of the babies in the womb up until their due date. That’s nothing to celebrate,” he said.

Lile said that America cannot turn its back on doing what is right because doing right defines America.

“To take the lives of these babies in the womb breaks my heart. It is not good for us and is not good for America,” he argued. “America is a nation that was founded on virtuous people. You know, our freedom is built on our virtue.”

“If America wants to stay great, America must continue to be that shining light on the hill and do good. Taking lives of the baby: not good. Protecting the lives of the baby and treating them as patients, as persons and protecting them: that is good. And, that’s what we will stand up for and that’s what we will fight for,” he said. “We will stand up for those who cannot stand themselves, we will speak out for those who cannot speak for themselves, and we will protect the lives of the preborn.”

Lile said that those who worship abortion will reap what they sow.

“There are consequences for actions, and unfortunately I think New York state will suffer consequences for this kind of horrible behavior,” Lile said.

Bishop Edward Scharfenberger of the Albany Diocese also lambasted Cuomo, who claims to be Catholic, for the law.

In an open letter to Cuomo posted on the diocesan website, he told Cuomo that “your advocacy of extreme abortion legislation is completely contrary to the teachings of our pope and our Church.”

Scharfenberger also noted that the law appears to be one step toward criminalizing anyone who does not follow the pro-abortion party line.

“If abortion is deemed a fundamental right in New York State, will the State then still be able to issue licenses to pro-life nurses or physicians? Will health facilities which do not provide abortions be certified? Will the law allow that even one dollar be given to maternity services without offering women the ‘choice’ of abortion? These are unanswered questions, but I shudder to think of the consequences this law will wreak. You have already uttered harsh threats about the welcome you think pro-lifers are not entitled to in our state. Now you are demonstrating that you mean to write your warning into law. Will being pro-life one day be a hate crime in the State of New York?” he wrote.

“Our young people especially, who have seen their sonograms and who follow the discoveries the sciences have made, know the lies and the despair that proponents of such dangerous and death-dealing legislation are promulgating, even if blindly or unwittingly. Giving up on life is no excuse for us as a responsible and compassionate people,” he wrote.

“Let’s not bequeath to our children a culture of death, but together build a more humane society for the lives of all of our fellow citizens,” he added.

