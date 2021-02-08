Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Obama Admin Ethics Chief Shreds Biden for What He Said About Hunter's Book

×
By Jack Davis
Published February 8, 2021 at 10:37am
Mewe Share P Share

Comments from President Joe Biden praising the forthcoming book from his son, Hunter, were ruled out of line by a former White House ethics czar.

Walter Shaub, who was director of the Office of Government Ethics under former President Barack Obama, tweeted and then deleted his criticism of Biden, according to the Washington Examiner.

“It is not acceptable for the President of the United States to be part of the book promotion tour. No,” he wrote.

Shaub said it was “wonderful” that Hunter Biden was sharing his story but added that his father’s comments were inappropriate.

The Examiner said Shaub issued other tweets about the book that have since been deleted.

TRENDING: North Dakota Republicans Move to Wrest Control from Biden, Place Power Back with the Constitution

Shaub worked under Obama in the Office of Government Ethics from 2013 to 2017.

He didn’t directly explain why his tweets were deleted but said in a since-deleted post Monday, “This is not a serious forum for debating serious ideas. It’s writing on a bathroom stall, and getting into arguments here is like writing responses to that graffiti.”

During an interview with CBS prior to Sunday’s Super Bowl, Biden commented on his son’s book.

“The honesty with which he stepped forward and talked about the problem, and the hope that — it gave me hope reading it. I mean, it was like, ‘My boy’s back.’ You know what I mean? Anyway, I’m sorry to get so personal,” the president said.

RELATED: Hunter Biden Delves Into His Dark Past in Upcoming Memoir

Hunter Biden’s book, “Beautiful Things,” will be published in April.

Last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki issued a statement from the president and first lady Jill Biden concerning the book.

“We admire our son Hunter’s strength and courage to talk openly about his addiction so that others may see themselves in his journey and find hope,” Psaki said, according to Fox News. “This is a personal book about his own personal journey.”

Hunter Biden is under federal investigation for what has been called a tax issue.

Prior to his father’s election, Hunter Biden’s business dealings with Ukraine and China were the focus of congressional investigations.

Is Joe Biden violating ethics rules?

The Biden administration recently appointed Nicholas McQuaid — whom Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa characterized as the law partner of Hunter Biden’s defense attorney — as acting chief of the Justice Department’s criminal division.

That led Grassley and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin to express concerns.

“[T]he arrangement has created, at a minimum, an appearance of a conflict of interest potentially in violation of DOJ ethics guidance,” Grassley said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Republican Congressman Dies at Age 67
Chiefs Star Claims Tom Brady Called Him 'Something I Won't Repeat' During Heated Clash
Obama Admin Ethics Chief Shreds Biden for What He Said About Hunter's Book
Report: Biden Administration to Severely Limit ICE Arrests and Deportations
Leftists Unleash on Tom Brady as He Wins His Seventh Super Bowl
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×