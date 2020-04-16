Obama AG Eric Holder Giddy About 'Opportunity' Coronavirus Presents To Make 'Permanent' Changes

For Democrats, every crisis is an opportunity.

The country has seen that repeatedly with the coronavirus pandemic, as Democratic governors throughout the country flex their political muscles to at the expense of constitutional rights, or when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tried to hold up the coronavirus relief package to stuff it full of Democratic priorities American voters don’t share.

But those, hopefully, are just passing battles, to be settled in the courtroom or on the legislative floor. For Democrats like former Attorney General Eric Holder, the coronavirus crisis is an opportunity to make changes to the American electoral system — permanently.

In an interview with Time magazine published this week, Holder, the man who spent six years disgracing the concept of rule of law in the Obama White House, tried to sell his ideas to a lapdog interviewer as “pro-democracy,” and making elections “more inclusive.”

But what he’s talking about is destroying the integrity of the voting system at its base.

“Coronavirus gives us an opportunity to revamp our electoral system so that it permanently becomes more inclusive and becomes easier for the American people to access,” Holder said.

“It would be foolhardy to take these pro-democracy measures off the table after we get on the other side of the virus. These are changes that we should make permanent because it will enhance our democracy.”

What are the “pro-democracy measures” Holder is so ardent about? Measure like voting by mail and no-excuse absentee ballots — the kind of voting “reforms” Democrats champion that would make national elections so open to tampering and fraud that they could be subject to endless challenges.

As Townhall’s Beth Baumann pointed out Thursday, the whole idea of mail-in ballots on a nationwide scale is ripe for fraud.

The practice of “ballot harvesting,” allowing literally anyone — including paid political operatives — to collect ballots from voters and turn them in for counting basically destroys the protection of the voting booth.

There is no way of knowing for sure whether the person voting was doing so of their own free will, or even if the person whose ballot was being cast was the one who actually filled it out.

The practice paid off handsomely for Democrats in California in the 2018 midterms. Even the San Francisco Chronicle — not exactly a right-wing news outlet — attributed major Democratic gains in the Golden State that year to “ballot harvesting.”

“The one thing we never hear about from these Democrats is about voter fraud. We don’t hear about ballot harvesting,” Baumann wrote. “The issue with ballot harvesting, in itself, is it allows political operatives to collect and return ballots. There’s no way to know if those operatives are actually turning in people’s ballots or if they’re magically ‘losing’ the ballots of those who oppose their candidate or their cause.

“Then there’s the issue of voter identification. Who’s to say that the person who filled out the ballot is the registered voter? There’s no one to double-check that information. No one has to produce any kind of identification. It’s based entirely on the honor system.”

It’s doubtful there has ever been a time and a place in American history where the “honor system” was a reliable method of conducting elections — some version of the Democrats, after all, has been around since the earliest days the republic.

But even if there has been, it hasn’t been within the living memory of anyone who will be voting in November.

What Holder and his supporters care about isn’t the integrity of any election, or the secret ballot that makes an honest, completely independent individual vote possible, or a system of voter registration that makes sure those casting a vote are legal residents of the country or the jurisdiction that they’re voting in.

Democrats don’t care, at bottom, about how an election works, they care about the results.

And the results of the 2018 midterms in California are exactly the kind of results the country can expect writ large if the party manages to use the confusion surrounding the coronavirus crisis to rewrite the rules of American electoral politics.

They’re not regretful about it. In Holder’s case, they can sound actually giddy at the prospect. For leftists, a crisis is an opportunity.

And as Holder told Time magazine, leftists have no intention of letting the coronavirus crisis go by without trying to capitalize on it.

