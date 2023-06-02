Share
News
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a campaign stop at Manchester Community College in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a campaign stop at Manchester Community College in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday. (Joseph Prezioso - AFP / Getty Images)

Obama-Appointed Federal Judge Backs Out of Disney v. DeSantis Case After Governor's Complaint

 By The Associated Press  June 2, 2023 at 9:13am
Share

A liberal judge overseeing the First Amendment lawsuit that Walt Disney Parks filed against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others is disqualifying himself, but he says it’s not because of bias concerns raised by the Republican governor.

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a court filing Thursday that it was because a relative owns 30 shares of Disney stock.

Walker described the person as “a third-degree relative,” which typically means a cousin, a great-aunt or great-uncle, or a great-niece or great-nephew.

The governor’s lawyers had filed a motion to disqualify Walker last month because he had referenced the ongoing dispute between the DeSantis administration and Disney during hearings in two lawsuits before him dealing with free speech issues and fear of retaliation for violating new laws championed by the governor and Republican lawmakers.

The filing said Walker’s remarks “could reasonably imply that the Court has prejudged the retaliation question here.”

Trending:
Biden Speaks Out on His Air Force Academy Fall, Gives Bizarre Excuse

“Because that question is now before this Court, and because that question involves highly publicized matters of great interest to Florida’s citizens, the Court should disqualify itself to prevent even the appearance of impropriety,” it said.

Disney had opposed the governor’s motion, claiming the judge had shown no bias.

The judge on Thursday called DeSantis’ arguments “without merit.”

Walker said that under the code of conduct for federal judges, he wasn’t required to look into the financial interests of third-degree relatives but he did so and decided that “disqualification from this proceeding is required under the circumstances.”

Will DeSantis defeat Disney in court?

“Even though I believe it is highly unlikely that these proceedings will have a substantial effect on The Walt Disney Company, I choose to err on the side of caution — which, here, is also the side of judicial integrity — and disqualify myself,” said Walker, who was nominated to the federal bench in 2012 by President Barack Obama.

The feud between DeSantis and Disney started last year after the entertainment giant lobbied against legislation banning lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades. Conservatives described it as an “anti-groomer” bill.

The governor and GOP legislators responded by taking over Disney World’s self-governing district and appointing a new board of supervisors.

Before the new board came in, the company signed agreements with the old board made up of Disney supporters that stripped the new supervisors of design and construction authority.

In response, the Republican-controlled Legislature passed legislation allowing the DeSantis-appointed board to repeal those agreements and made the theme park resort’s monorail system subject to state inspection.

Related:
Biden Admin Closes Off More Land to Oil and Gas Drilling with New 20-Year Moratorium

Disney filed the First Amendment lawsuit against the Florida governor and the DeSantis-appointed board in April, claiming violations of free speech and the contracts clause.

The DeSantis-appointed board sued Disney in state court in Orlando seeking to void the deals the company made with the previous board.

The governor declared his candidacy for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination last week.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Obama-Appointed Federal Judge Backs Out of Disney v. DeSantis Case After Governor's Complaint
Biden Admin Increases Number of Immigrants Allowed to Enter US Using Mobile App
Epstein Jail Records Revealed - Night Before Death He Placed a Call That Shouldn't Have Been Possible: Report
Democrats Side with McCarthy to Push Debt Bill Through House - But Now It Faces Another Hurdle
Nikki Haley's Husband to Depart for Overseas Deployment That Will Last for Most of 2024 Campaign
See more...

Conversation