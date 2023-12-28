Share
News

Obama-Appointed Judge Hands Major Victory to GOP in 2024 Battleground State

 By Katelynn Richardson  December 28, 2023 at 12:14pm
Share

A federal judge upheld Georgia’s new GOP-drawn congressional and legislative maps over objections from Democrats.

Lawmakers redrew the maps after District Court Judge Steve Jones, an Obama appointee, ruled in October that they diluted the minority vote in violation of the Voting Rights Act.

Jones wrote in a Thursday order that the additional black-majority districts included in the new maps solved the vote dilution problem.

Republicans reconfigured existing districts to protect their majority advantage.

The new maps modified districts currently held by Democrats, such as Rep. Lucy McBath’s district, where minority voters do not comprise a majority, according to The Associated Press.

Trending:
Ex-NFL Player, Fans Horrified as Host Makes Nipple Joke on Air During Christmas Gift Exchange

“Redistricting decisions by a legislative body with an eye toward securing partisan advantage does not alone violate [the Voting Rights Act],” Jones wrote in his Thursday order.

“In fact, the Supreme Court has expressly stated that federal judges have no license to reallocate political power between the two major political parties, given the lack of constitutional authority and the absence of legal standards to direct such decisions.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience.

All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Katelynn Richardson
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




Obama-Appointed Judge Hands Major Victory to GOP in 2024 Battleground State
MSNBC Guest Does Extreme Mental Gymnastics, Blames Trump for Nikki Haley's Blunder
Biden Admin Puts Largest Christian University in US In Its Crosshairs After Already Massive Fine
The Biden Admin Is Privately Conceding How Ukraine War Will End: Report
House Ethics Committee Launches Probe Into Democratic Congresswoman
See more...

Conversation