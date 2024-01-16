Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis, who has been feverishly trying to destroy former President Donald Trump, should step down as her scandalous love life threatens to overshadow her election interference case against him.

That’s the advice of former U.S. Attorney Michael Moore, who told CNN Sunday that accusations of Willis’ “improper, clandestine personal relationship” with a married member of her legal team are compromising her prosecution of Trump.

“I’d tell her to get out of the case,” Moore, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, said on “Anderson Cooper 360.”

“I really think that in this type of case — with these allegations — this case is bigger than any one prosecutor,” he said.

Moore added, “Cases are not lost because of some ‘Matlock’ moment, some moment like you see in ‘My Cousin Vinny,’ where suddenly somebody finds the evidence. Cases die by the death of 1,000 cuts. This is a cut on the case.”

Willis has been accused of a jaw-dropping series of ethical breaches and legal misconduct in a 127-page court filing by Trump co-defendant Michael Roman, a former 2020 campaign official.

Court papers accuse her of hiring her alleged lover, special prosecutor Nathan Wade, to prosecute the former president and then taking lavish vacations with him to Napa Valley, Florida and the Caribbean using the taxpayer money his law firm had received for working on the case.

‘Traveling together to such places as Washington, D.C. or New York City might make sense for work purposes in light of other pending litigation, but what work purpose could only be served by travel to this traditional vacation destinations?” the court filing said.

CNN reported that “one line item stood out to multiple lawyers who reviewed Wade’s billing document included in the motion filed by Roman: On November 5, 2021, Wade billed the Fulton County DA for 24 hours in a day at $250 per hour.”

So Wade worked 24 hours straight that Sunday? How superhumanly impressive.

Defense attorney Manny Arora told CNN he’s more alarmed by Wade’s “utter lack of experience” in relevant case law than by his tawdry love life.

Wade was a personal injury lawyer before being hired as a “special prosecutor” by his alleged girlfriend.

“The bigger concern [than the alleged affair and financial payments] is hiring an attorney to handle the biggest RICO case, possibly in the history of U.S. jurisprudence, when that counsel has never handled a RICO case before,” Arora told CNN.

EXCLUSIVE: Contracts Show Fani Willis Offered Top RICO Expert Lower Hourly Rate Than Her Alleged Lover In Trump Case New for @DailyCaller News Foundation:https://t.co/1kK8uuMdAf — Katelynn Richardson (@katesrichardson) January 15, 2024

Wade has been paid almost $1 million since being hired as a special prosecutor by Willis in November 2021, according to court papers.

“Open records requests to Fulton County reveal that the district attorney did not obtain county approval to appoint the special prosecutor,” the filing says. “Why would the district attorney not obtain this approval prior to appointing the special prosecutor?”

According to the motion to kick Willis off the case, “the special prosecutor, based on his lack of experience in this type of felony, would not be qualified under Fulton County’s standards to be appointed to represent any defendant in this case given the complexity of the charges.”

“If the special prosecutor is not qualified to defend this case under Fulton County’s standards, then how is he qualified to prosecute the case?” it says. “Is that why the district attorney did not seek approval for his appointment? If so, why did she seek to appoint an unqualified lawyer without approval to preside over this prosecution?”

These are critical questions Willis must answer if she wants to maintain public trust in the integrity of her office.

Time will tell if the Fulton County DA has been falsely accused or is yet another race-baiting, left-wing grifter shamelessly exploiting public office for personal gain.

