Obama Begins His Music Career with Avid Anti-Trumper

Former President Barack Obama is among the featured voices on “One Last Time (44 Remix),” a reworking of one of the songs from the Broadway musical “Hamilton.”

Obama, however, does not sing. Instead, he reads part of George Washington’s farewell address while a guitar and piano provide background music.

“Though, in reviewing the incidents of my administration, I am unconscious of intentional error, I am nevertheless too sensible of my defects not to think it probable that I may have committed many errors,” Obama said, quoting Washington.

“I shall also carry with me the hope that my country will view them with indulgence and that after 45 years of my life dedicated to its service with an upright zeal, the faults of incompetent abilities will be consigned to oblivion, as I myself must soon be to the mansions of rest,” Obama said, reading Washington’s words.

Obama also read Washington’s words about a life removed from politics.

“I anticipate with pleasing expectation that retreat in which I promise myself to realize, without alloy, the sweet enjoyment of partaking, in the midst of my fellow-citizens, the benign influence of good laws under a free government, the ever-favorite object of my heart, and the happy reward, as I trust, of our mutual cares, labors, and dangers,”he read.

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, a long-time foe of President Donald Trump, tweeted a picture of Obama in the studio.

The remix was the last of Miranda’s “Hamildrops” series of tracks and also includes original “Hamilton” cast member Christopher Jackson.

i cant believe they stunt cast obama as the new washington hamilton is just getting desperate now 😤 — sherran (@alisonluffs) December 21, 2018

OBAMA ON HAMILTON?! ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! THIS IS WHAT I MEAN. https://t.co/bPssTqdc1q — Roman Wellington Banks (@romanwbanks) December 21, 2018

Obama has been effusive in his praise for “Hamilton.”

In 2016, during a White House event, he said the show “has become a favorite in the Obama household,” The Hill reported.

“This show brings unlikely folks together,” Obama said.

He asked Miranda “if you have any ideas about a show about Congress for example, now’s your chance. We could use the help.”

This was Obama’s first studio recording, but not the first time a single has used his voice. Coldplay’s 2015 song “Kaleidoscope” included Obama singing “Amazing Grace” as a South Carolina church,The New York Times reported.

