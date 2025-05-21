Obama-Branded Ecstasy Pills Revealed in Diddy Trial Testimony

Illegal drugs branded with former President Barack Obama’s face were used by disgraced celebrity Sean “Diddy” Combs, according to witness testimony.

The revelation was made Tuesday during the high-profile trial of Combs, an influential hip-hop artist.

The trial, now in its second week, centers on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution.

According to Reuters, testimony from Combs’ former personal assistant David James exposed the celebrity’s apparent substance abuse problems.

James testified that he would sometimes acquire illegal drugs for Combs.

Combs’ former employee said the celebrity would take “opiates during the day and ecstasy at night.”

James said he witnessed Combs taking an ecstasy pill pressed into the shape of a “former president’s face.” When questioned on this, he identified the former president as Obama.

People reported, the former personal assistant also testified Combs’ drug use included Percocet, Viagra, and weight-loss pills.

Events dubbed “Freak Offs,” which Combs is accused of running, were fueled by these and similar drugs.

The court also heard testimony from Regina Ventura, the mother of Casandra Ventura, per Reuters. Casandra Ventura is Combs’ former girlfriend.

Last week, the former girlfriend testified that she initially participated in the “Freak Offs” for Combs.

She said that she was later blackmailed into continuing with video of the events.

Regina Ventura testified Tuesday that Combs tried to extract $20,000 from her. Allegedly, the hip-hop artist made the demand after finding out Casandra Ventura had a relationship with another man.

The court saw pictures taken by Regina showing bruises on the back and legs of Casandra.

An email between the two was also presented to the court. The message detailed Combs’ threats to release compromising videos.

“I was scared for my daughter’s safety,” Regina Ventura told the court, noting she took a loan against her home to meet Combs’ demands. She says the money was eventually returned to her.

Sharay Hayes, a male exotic dancer known as “The Punisher” also testified Tuesday about engaging in sexual activities with Casandra Ventura under the direction of Combs. He said he was paid from $1,200 to $2,000 per encounter between 2012 and 2016. Hayes testified that Ventura appeared reluctant but at other times seemed to enjoy it.

“It seemed like there was consent there as far as I was concerned,” Hayes told Combs’ defense under cross-examination.

The artist has been detained in New York City since his arrest in September of last year.

Combs played a key role in growing the popularity of hip-hop in America, earning fortune and stardom in the process. Now, his legacy hangs in the balance as the trial continues.

