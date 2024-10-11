Do you know what Vice President Kamala Harris’ problem is? The media is just too biased against her.

Yessiree, it’s true. America is a country controlled by a right-wing media complex which amplifies its message endlessly through outlets like Fox News, the Daily Wire, and even this establishment media publication you’re reading right now.

So says Dan Pfeiffer, a former Obama administration official — one of the so called “Obama bros” — who now co-hosts one of the most influential podcasts in America, on MSNBC, the cable annex of one of America’s four major broadcast networks, three of which veer heavily to the left in their coverage.

And no, this isn’t something from the satirical arm of that massive right-wing establishment media complex, The Babylon Bee. This is real. This is something an actual Democrat actually said on an actual liberal media outlet that actually goes out to millions of cable subscribers and whose morning show our actual president takes actual cues from. This really happened.

So, in case you missed “Alex Wagner Tonight” on Tuesday because you had literally anything better to do, Pfeiffer, now best known for “Pod Save America,” said Harris needed to “do all the things. Do local TV, do podcasts, do our podcast, do Tim’s [Miller] podcast, do ’60 Minutes,’ do it all,” according to Mediaite.

Indeed, Harris has been doing it all, and proving why her campaign didn’t want to do it all, with disastrous appearances on “60 Minutes” and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in which she struggled to say anything of substance. This is what happens when you run a “joy” and “vibes” campaign, rely on a 3-on-1 debate format where the moderators are on your side, and then are actually expected to follow this up with, like, real interviews.

But no, it’s not the fact that Harris is the same substance-free shell of a what-do-want-me-to-be politician that caused her to briefly look like a credible candidate at the start of the 2020 presidential campaign cycle and then drop out before the calendar actually turned to 2020 because of cratering support.

When asked by Wagner why “Trump isn’t doing it all,” he gave a two-pronged response.

“Well, there are two reasons behind it. He’s old, mentally declining, and lazy. So that’s the first reason,” Pfieffer said.

Do you think the media overwhelmingly leans left? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (677 Votes) No: 1% (6 Votes)

“The second reason is he — Republicans have something Democrats don’t, which they have a massive media operation between Fox News, Daily Wire, all these people. We don’t have that yet so we have to work harder to do it.”

Uh-huh. Right.

At least the Daily Wire took a victory lap on this one, saying he “just admitted on MSNBC that nobody is actually watching MSNBC.” Which, you know, point well taken.

Pod bro Dan Pfeiffer just admitted on MSNBC that nobody is actually watching MSNBC pic.twitter.com/U7F8J6s7Nq — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 9, 2024

However, as OutKick’s Bobby Burack noted, just because people don’t watch or people don’t listen doesn’t mean the establishment media isn’t wholly comprised of Democrat shills.

“Did Pfeiffer not see the ABC-moderated debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris last month? ABC’s leading political commentator is George Stephanopoulos, a former Bill Clinton aide,” he wrote. “‘The View’ is one of the most cartoonishly radical shows on television and somehow remains under the ABC News umbrella.

“There have been two assassination attempts on Donald Trump’s life since July. Yet the Media Research Center found that 95 percent of coverage of those assassination attempts from ABC, NBC, and CBS were ruled “negative” toward the former president,” he continued. “(Ninety-five percent!)”

He also noted that what’s generally considered the country’s newspaper of record at home and abroad, The New York Times, has not endorsed a Republican presidential candidate since 1956 (that’s Dwight David Eisenhower, for those of you with a Common Core education) and, rather unsurprisingly, is continuing that 68-year streak, endorsing Harris as the “only choice” Americans have for president.

Telling language, that.

Also, want to know what percentage of journalists working in America are Republicans? According to a study from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications conducted last year, 3.4 percent. I did not add an errant decimal point in there.

But, no. The right has got Fox News, the Daily Wire, Catturd™, and, uh … look, Kamala’s the “only choice” and she’s being sabotaged by actual questions! Stop asking them! Also, see that shiny object over there? Shiny object, Democrats, look at it. Pretty, no? Anyway, joy, vibes, new “Pod Save America” drops tomorrow, let’s save America from its right-wing media monopoly. Thanks for having me, Alex!

Your establishment media, folks. The establishment that thinks they’re the outnumbered ones, despite controlling all of the levers. The joke, sadly, is on all of us — because some of them really do believe this, and the rest are willing to say it with a straight face.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.